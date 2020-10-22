Trump pledges to release ‘preview’ of his ‘magnificently brilliant’ 60 Minutes interview in incoherent tweet

President Donald Trump on Thursday issued a strange and incoherent tweet in which he pledged to release his entire unedited interview with “60 Minutes” journalist Lesley Stahl.

“I will soon be giving a first in television history full, unedited preview of the vicious attempted ‘takeout’ interview of me by Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes,” the president wrote on Twitter. “Watch her constant interruptions & anger. Compare my full, flowing and ‘magnificently brilliant’ answers to their ‘Q’s.'”

The president earlier this week abruptly ended his interview with Stahl and has spent the last two days relentlessly attacking her.

One senior White House official told the Washington Post on Wednesday that “Trump had told aides he wanted to go after Stahl and brainstormed ideas after the session with a group of aides in the Oval Office.”

However, one White House official told the Post that they are perplexed as to why the president is so furious with Stahl, as the interview contained no “bombshell revelations.”

“The interview was not that bad,” a White House staff member tells the paper. “It wasn’t a bad interview. She just had a tone he didn’t like.”