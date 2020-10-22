Trump pledges to release ‘preview’ of his ‘magnificently brilliant’ 60 Minutes interview in incoherent tweet
President Donald Trump on Thursday issued a strange and incoherent tweet in which he pledged to release his entire unedited interview with “60 Minutes” journalist Lesley Stahl.
“I will soon be giving a first in television history full, unedited preview of the vicious attempted ‘takeout’ interview of me by Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes,” the president wrote on Twitter. “Watch her constant interruptions & anger. Compare my full, flowing and ‘magnificently brilliant’ answers to their ‘Q’s.'”
The president earlier this week abruptly ended his interview with Stahl and has spent the last two days relentlessly attacking her.
One senior White House official told the Washington Post on Wednesday that “Trump had told aides he wanted to go after Stahl and brainstormed ideas after the session with a group of aides in the Oval Office.”
However, one White House official told the Post that they are perplexed as to why the president is so furious with Stahl, as the interview contained no “bombshell revelations.”
“The interview was not that bad,” a White House staff member tells the paper. “It wasn’t a bad interview. She just had a tone he didn’t like.”
With 220,000+ dead from Covid-19 on his watch, Trump says ‘not much’ he would do differently
More than 220,000 people in the U.S. have been killed by the coronavirus on his watch and millions have lost their livelihoods due to the ongoing economic collapse, but President Donald Trump on Wednesday said there is "not much" he would do differently if given the chance, making clear that he has not learned from his disastrous mishandling of the pandemic and is unwilling to change course.
"Look, it's all over the world," Trump, who has admitted to downplaying the severity of the pandemic from the start, said during a Sinclair town hall with Eric Bolling. "You have a lot of great leaders, a lot of smart people. It's all over the world. It came out of China. China should have stopped it."
John Cornyn confronts late spending spree by MJ Hegar, Democratic allies in reelection campaign
For almost the entire election cycle, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn's massive financial advantage had reassured Republicans across Texas as they dealt with mounting challenges on other parts of the ballot.
Now, with less than two weeks until the election, Cornyn's fortunes have dramatically changed.
His once-staggering cash-on-hand advantage — 16-to-1 earlier this year — is gone, he is confronting a late surge in outside Democratic spending and his challenger, MJ Hegar, has been outspending him on TV for a month.
Polls continue to give Cornyn various single-digit leads, but the 11th-hour action is making for a fluid, uncertain finale.