Trump praises Brexit leader Nigel Farage as ‘king of Europe’
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday greeted Britain’s Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage at one of his final reelection rallies, bestowing on him the title “king of Europe.”
Farage was with a group of Republican politicians attending Trump’s rally in Goodyear, Arizona, with only six days until the election that Democratic challenger Joe Biden is currently forecast to win.
Trump called Farage, famous for his longtime activism to get Britain out of the European Union, up on stage and called him “one of the most powerful men in Europe.”
“He’s a very non-controversial person, right?” Trump joked. “Very shy.”
Taking the microphone, Farage responded to Trump that he was neither — not “compared to you.”
A former Eurosceptic member of the European Parliament and ex-leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), Farage noted he had come to the United States four years ago “to bring the Brexit message that you can beat the establishment, and that is what Donald Trump did.”
“The king of Europe we have right here,” Trump said of Farage.
2020 Election
Pandemic, election brew an extra-spooky Halloween
Croton-on-Hudson is a quaint village an hour north of New York City that has thrived thanks to a spooky tale written some 200 years ago.
The town is still holding its annual Halloween bash this year -- with the US election and the coronavirus pandemic lending an extra dose of chills.
The October 31 holiday is an industry of its own in this picturesque corner of the Hudson River Valley. Tens of thousands of tourists from all over the world venture there seeking the spirit of "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," an 1820 story by Washington Irving about a headless horseman who haunts a superstitious schoolteacher.
2020 Election
Meet the star of viral video of voters dancing for joy: ‘They can’t break us down’
PHILADELPHIA — As a kid growing up in Southwest Philly, Klinton Cooper remembers his grandmother was always dancing, no matter what she was doing.“When she was cooking, going food shopping, whatever,” he said. “Not enough to make a fool of herself, but enough to let the rhythm get into her.”It was from his grandmother, who died in 2015, that Cooper, 31, learned to love dancing. And though she was not around to see video of him dancing in line with other Philly voters go viral on social media this weekend, he knows he and his grandmother danced for the same reason.“As Black people, we dance out... (more…)
2020 Election
Trump, Biden battle for Florida on same day as race nears end
President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden will rally voters just hours apart in the Florida city of Tampa on Thursday, their campaign paths crossing for the first time as the rivals' fight for the White House enters its frenetic final days.
Florida is a must-win prize, and polls show the candidates in a dead heat in America's third-largest state, which has sided with the winner in every presidential election since 1964, with one exception.
The candidates' events are sure to be a study in contrasts, with Trump's largely mask-less and densely packed supporters gathering in the afternoon, and Biden holding a socially distanced drive-in meeting later in the evening.