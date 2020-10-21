Trump promised change but delivered only chaos – and it drove this former supporter straight into the Biden camp

This Wednesday, the Washington Post circled back with readers they spoke to in 2016 who voted for Donald Trump, asking them how they feel now that November 3rd is approaching.

One of those with a change of heart is 80-year-old Howard Gaskill, who voted for Trump in 2016 due to his extreme dislike for the Clintons. “I voted for Trump in 2016 for two reasons: He promised to shake up D.C., and I couldn’t stomach the Clintons. I will not vote for Trump in 2020 for more reasons than that,” Gaskill said.

“His shaking up of D.C. does not appear to have followed any logical plan,” he added. “It seems it was merely the creation of chaos. Some of his ideas are good, as least from my standpoint, but he is incapable of following most of them through to a successful conclusion.”

Most of the ’16 Trump voters the Post spoke to plan to vote for Trump again in 2020.

“The Biden/Harris ticket makes us all sick and scared for our country,” said 65-year-old Diane Maus. “Why would anyone vote for a candidate who thinks his voters do not deserve to know where he stands on an issue, like court-packing? The thought of becoming a socialist society should scare everyone in this country. My friends and I have worked all our adult lives to provide for our families and achieve the American Dream. We see no good reason to support undocumented people. Our grandparents came to this country and went through the process to become citizens and were proud when that citizenship was earned!”

