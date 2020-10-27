Quantcast
Trump abruptly pulls ads out of Florida as his campaign funds dwindle: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

President Trump’s campaign has withdrawn advertising from the state of Florida, shifting its dwindling funds to the “industrial northern states” that carried him to victory in 2016, Bloomberg reports.

In the final week of the campaign, Trump is focusing all his energy on the battleground states of Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Pennsylvania — where polls show he’s behind Joe Biden with the exception of Ohio.

“Since the beginning of the fall campaign on Labor Day, Trump has cut $24 million from his national ad budget, while former Vice President Joe Biden has added $197 million,” Bloomberg reports. “Biden has outspent Trump three-to-one over that time.”

Read the full report over at Blooomberg.

 


Trump takes his COVID-spreader show to Omaha — in search of a key electoral vote

Published

3 mins ago

on

October 27, 2020

By

Donald Trump’s super-spreader campaign rallies generally don’t matter in the big picture of things. But there’s one happening this evening that’s a little different.

Trump will be taking over a ramp at 7:30 p.m. at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield. It is being billed as an outdoor event with “strong precautions” in place to prevent the spread of a pandemic disease that the main speaker will be telling his audience is fake news. And they’re hoping to draw 10,000 potential pandemic patients.

The reason Trump is in Omaha is the same one that President Barack Obama was there in 2008: a recognition that the Nebraska 2nd congressional district’s one electoral vote could literally decide the fate of the free world. Nebraska and Maine are the only two states that portion delegates in part by congressional districts.

Trump’s lenders forgave hundreds of millions in debt — but he paid virtually no taxes on it: NYT

Published

15 mins ago

on

October 27, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The New York Times released the latest in a lengthy series about their findings within President Donald Trump's tax returns — this time, how he managed to punt or avoid millions of dollars in debt from constructing the Trump Tower in Chicago, while still not paying taxes on the amount he was forgiven.

"The president’s federal income tax records, obtained by The New York Times, show for the first time that, since 2010, his lenders have forgiven about $287 million in debt that he failed to repay. The vast majority was related to the Chicago project," reported David Enrich, Russ Buettner, Mike McIntire, and Susanne Craig. "How Mr. Trump found trouble in Chicago, and maneuvered his way out of it, is a case study in doing business the Trump way."

Militia leader denies that flying a Confederate flag is racist in NBC News exposé

Published

24 mins ago

on

October 27, 2020

By

On MSNBC's Deadline White House Tuesday, correspondent Cal Perry spoke with a militia leader in Kentucky who denied that carrying a Confederate flag was a form of racism.

"There are photos of you carrying Confederate flags," Perry said.

"Some people don't. People in my group are Puerto Rico, Blacks, Cubans, I've got a mixture," said Tara Brandau of the National Patriotic Defense Team militia.

Continue Reading
 
 
