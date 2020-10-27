Trump abruptly pulls ads out of Florida as his campaign funds dwindle: report

President Trump’s campaign has withdrawn advertising from the state of Florida, shifting its dwindling funds to the “industrial northern states” that carried him to victory in 2016, Bloomberg reports.

In the final week of the campaign, Trump is focusing all his energy on the battleground states of Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Pennsylvania — where polls show he’s behind Joe Biden with the exception of Ohio.

“Since the beginning of the fall campaign on Labor Day, Trump has cut $24 million from his national ad budget, while former Vice President Joe Biden has added $197 million,” Bloomberg reports. “Biden has outspent Trump three-to-one over that time.”

