Trump rages at Barr after Limbaugh blindsides him with news that review of Russia probe isn’t coming before Nov 3
U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr is in hot water with President Donald J. Trump after news broke Friday that the Russia probe would not be in before the Nov. 3 presidential election as previously touted.
“This is the nightmare scenario. Essentially, the year and a half of arguably the number one issue for the Republican base is virtually meaningless if this doesn’t happen before the election,” a GOP congressional aide told Axios.
The investigation is being led by U.S. Attorney John Durham. Republicans held hope that findings would influence the 2020 election in Trump’s favor by proving that former president Barack Obama’s administration and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton made up the Russia probe to undermine validity of the Trump presidency.
“[Durham] has a reputation for being thorough, but also somewhat slow, in part because of the big tasks he’s undertaken,” said a former Justice Department official. “It comes with the territory of a sprawling investigation that every stone you turn over needs to be fully scrutinized.”
With a downturn expected in GOP voter turnout this election year and only 25 days until Election Day, this new development has the potential to put the Republican party into a tailspin.
During a radio interview with Rush Limbaugh on WFLA-AM Friday, Trump didn’t hold back his disappointment in his Justice Department.
“I think it’s terrible. I think it’s terrible. If that’s the case, I’m very disappointed,” Trump said. “I think it’s a terrible thing and I’ll say it to his face. That’s a disgrace. I think it’s a disgrace, it’s an embarrassment.”
Trump added, “I’ve had to go through it twice now with elections and yet they have – see, this is what I mean with the Republicans, they don’t play the tough game. They don’t play the tough game. If this were the other side, you would have had 25 people in jail for the rest of their lives with what we found… Look at me. I had to beat off – I had to beat off the phony [Robert] Mueller report. I had beat off all the stuff. I had to beat off impeachment. I had to beat off Congress – everything else. Then they send it to New York, which is all political. They sent it into the same stuff into New York – I had to beat that off.”
The radio interview is below.
2020 Election
Trump rages at Barr after Limbaugh blindsides him with news that review of Russia probe isn’t coming before Nov 3
U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr is in hot water with President Donald J. Trump after news broke Friday that the Russia probe would not be in before the Nov. 3 presidential election as previously touted.
“This is the nightmare scenario. Essentially, the year and a half of arguably the number one issue for the Republican base is virtually meaningless if this doesn't happen before the election," a GOP congressional aide told Axios.
2020 Election
Rick Wilson hilariously explains why Trump got COVID –and hints how he can make his campaign even worse
On one of his twice-weekly podcasts, former Republican campaign consultant Rick Wilson went off on a hilarious rant about Donald Trump's COVID-19 health issues and how the president made the situation worse by trying to lay off the blame for his infection of a veterans' group -- likely alienating even more voters.
Prompted by his "New Abnormal" co-host Molly Jong-Fast, who said the president "shouldn't have gotten COVID," Wilson dug right in on Trump's travails.
"No, he shouldn't have gotten COVID, but he's a f*cking dipsh*t," Wilson explained. "So he got COVID. He's a dumbass, Donald Trump has no one to blame but himself. Oh wait, hold on, who did Donald Trump go on to blame today? He said maybe the Gold Star families gave him COVID."
2020 Election
GOP won’t help Trump on stimulus because they don’t want to ‘wrap themselves to a sinking ship’: reporter
As President Donald Trump's chances of winning the 2020 presidential election dwindle, many Senate Republicans have become far less willing to carry out his bidding.
According to Axios reporter Alayna Treene, two sources close to Senate Republican leadership say that they are unlikely to obey the president's wishes to pass a massive stimulus bill before the 2020 election because they believe he's unlikely to win regardless.