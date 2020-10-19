Trump rants about Biden getting put into a trashcan in rambling 2020 speech
At his campaign stop in Prescott, Ariz. Monday, President Donald J. Trump ranted about his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, going into a trashcan.
“And this is all a choice between getting a safe vaccine or really a lockdown — you know, Biden wants to lock it down, you know, he wants to listen to Dr. Fauci,” Trump said. “He wants to listen to Dr. Fauci.”
Trump said, “You know he’s going lid – you know that that means, Lid? You know what Lid means, it means a politician goes into, I guess a garbage can or something. They put the lid, they put the lid on it, right? I guess, I don’t know… ”
Trump then mispronounced Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) name and continued with his obsession at tearing down Biden.
Watch the video below.
