Trump rants about his steroid treatment: ‘It was like God touched my shoulder’

During a speech in Michigan this Friday, President Trump talked about his battle with coronavirus, adding that his administration has done an “incredible job” handling the pandemic.

During his rant, Trump mentioned the course of treatment he received after contracting the virus.

“They gave me something called Regeneron,” Trump said, partially addressing a group of pro-Trump nuns attending the rally. “The next morning, Sister, I woke up, and it was like God touched my shoulder … I said, let me at ’em.”

Watch the video below: