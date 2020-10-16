Trump rants about Venezuela and ‘evil’ CNN as his speech on ‘protecting seniors’ veers off track

During a speech in Florida on Friday, President Donald J. Trump ranted about Venezuela and what he referred to as “evil” CNN. He was meant to speak on the topic of “protecting seniors,” but veered in a different direction entirely.

“I don’t know if suburban women… suburban women want security. They want safety, they want law and order, they want their homes to be protected,” Trump said. “His socialist ideology – ideology that they will use and and indoctrinate our youth with, it’s like poisonous anti-American propaganda. The plan by Washington Democrats to give amnesty and free health care to illegal border crossers will obliterate Medicare, bankrupt your Social Security, robbing you of the benefits that you paid for your entire life.

“Take a look at Venezuela. And people don’t realize it was a wealthy countries 18, 17 years ago was so wealthy. And it’s gone from being wealthy – they don’t have medicine, they don’t have food, they don’t have water, they don’t have anything and it’s, you know, can happen here – just a much larger version with that ideology and that’s the ideology that they’re looking at.”

He added, “We all have big hearts and we want to take care of people, but when you say we’re going to give you free health care, we’re gonna give you college education. I sarcastically said once we’re gonna give you a beautiful brand new Rolls Royce... The left is coming after me because I’m defending you and that’s true – that’s why they come after me every day.”

Watch the video below.