Trump claims he’ll get China to pay America for COVID

President Donald Trump’s signature campaign promise in 2016 was to force Mexico to foot the bill for a wall along the southern U.S. border.
That pledge fell through, and the president was forced to declare a “national emergency” in which he pilfered funds from other programs to get money for the project.
Despite this failure, the president on Thursday insisted that he would get China to pay America back for all the damage caused by the novel coronavirus.
As reported by CNN fact checker Daniel Dale, the president told Fox Business’s Stuart Varney that he wasn’t worried about the cost of a proposed stimulus package because the U.S. would eventually get China to repay all the money spent.
“It’s gonna come back anyway,” Trump said, referring to the money. “And we’re gonna take it from China. I’ll tell you right now. It’s coming out of China.”
Varney then asked Trump how he’d make China pay for the COVID stimulus package.
“Well, there’s a lot of ways, okay?” he replied. “There’s a lot of ways. And I’ll figure every one of ’em out. I already have ’em figured out.”
