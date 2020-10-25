Trump refusing to help some embattled GOP senators facing their own re-election woes: report

Josh Holmes currently serves as a top adviser to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). While much of the GOP’s fate is on the chopping block this election cycle with closer races than anticipated and little help from the president himself, Holmes told Politico he thinks “you could have a whole bunch of scenarios play out on Election Day.” The worst-case scenario for the GOP, he said, is “potentially catastrophic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

President Donald J. Trump privately told donors Thursday at a fundraiser in Nashville, Tennessee, that he wasn’t confident the GOP would remain in control of the Senate. Tickets for the private fundraiser Thursday went for up to $250,000.

“I think the Senate is tough actually,” Trump said at the event, an attendee told the Post on condition of anonymity. “The Senate is very tough. There are a couple senators I can’t really get involved in. I just can’t do it. You lose your soul if you do. I can’t help some of them. I don’t want to help some of them.”

McConnell could be looking at his last days controlling the Senate that has been notable more for packing the courts than passing legislation that helps the country during his tenure, Raw Story reported Sunday. Republican Senate seats in Maine, Colorado, North Carolina, and Arizona already appear to be lost causes for the GOP leadership with little to no help from Trump.

“The map is very tight. It is on a knife’s edge,” said one Republican strategist working on Senate races, who requested anonymity to speak candidly.

“Donors are increasingly alarmed that we might lose the Senate,” said Dan Eberhart, a donor who has given to an array of candidates over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The attendee said Trump seemed to believe the GOP would win back the House of Representatives, though.

“I think we have a good shot to take the majority back [in the Senate]. There’s more opportunity and more pathways to get there. I think the map has broadened, and that’s bad for Republicans,” said J.B. Poersch, president of Senate Majority PAC, Democrats’ top super PAC focused on the chamber. “The big difference now is you have more competitive races, but they’re still competitive. And we expect them to stay close right through Election Day.”

Still, it might have been nice for Trump to have even appeared to have cared about his fellow GOP politicians up to lose their seats. Take his trolling of “Little Ben Sasse of Nebraska,” for instance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump tweeted on Oct. 17, “The least effective of our 53 Republican Senators, and a person who truly doesn’t have what it takes to be great, is Little Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a State which I have gladly done so much to help. @SenSasse was as nice as a RINO can be until he recently won the Republican…. Nomination to run for a second term. Then he went back to his rather stupid and obnoxious ways. Must feel he can’t lose to a Dem. Little Ben is a liability to the Republican Party, and an embarrassment to the Great State of Nebraska. Other than that, he’s just a wonderful guy!”

…Nomination to run for a second term. Then he went back to his rather stupid and obnoxious ways. Must feel he can’t lose to a Dem. Little Ben is a liability to the Republican Party, and an embarrassment to the Great State of Nebraska. Other than that, he’s just a wonderful guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below.