Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump retweets far-right conspiracy theory that Benghazi attack was staged to cover up Navy SEAL blood sacrifice

Published

47 mins ago

on

Donald Trump (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump retweeted a bizarre anti-Biden conspiracy theory that Biden and Obama deliberately had Americans killed at the Benghazi consulate in 2012 to cover up a blood sacrifice of Navy SEALs, and the supposed fact that Osama bin Laden was never really taken out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Alan Howell Parrot, the subject of a 2010 documentary about his falconry called Feathered Cocaine, has shot to new fame on the right after a video interview with him played over the weekend at the American Priority Conference, a pro-Trump event held at Trump’s Miami resort,” reported Will Sommer. “In the video, Parrot, interviewed by conservative personality Nick Noe and the father of a former Navy SEAL who died in Benghazi, makes a series of bizarre claims alleging collusion between Iran, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Hillary Clinton ahead of the attack.”

“Parrot claims that Biden cut a deal with Iran to set up Bin Laden’s 2011 death in Pakistan,” said the report. “But when Iran double-crossed the United States and switched in a Bin Laden body double, in Parrot’s telling, Biden and Clinton arranged for a Navy SEAL helicopter to be shot down to keep the truth about the raid from getting out — a reference to a real-world helicopter attack in Afghanistan that killed 38 people, including 25 Navy SEALs … Later in the video, Noe claims that the Benghazi compound was attacked to cover up the fact that, supposedly, the missile used in the helicopter attack came from the United States.”

The account Trump tweeted promoting the link also has ties to the QAnon movement, a far-right conspiracy theory that Democrats are running a Satanic pedophile cannibal ring.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Justice Sotomayor warns of ‘irreparable harm’ as the Supreme Court cuts the census short

Published

21 mins ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

Justice Sonia Sotomayor was the sole dissenter on Tuesday when the Supreme Court decided to allow the Trump administration to cut short the census, which a lower court had ordered must continue until Oct. 31.

Under Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, the Census Bureau had initially extended its deadline for completing the census — a count of the people in the United States crucial for determining the distribution of funds, services, and electoral representatives — until the end of October because of disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The census had already been a major point of political controversy, as Republicans stood accused of using a citizenship question (since removed) to discourage minority residents from responding to the survey. But after deciding to extend the census, officials abruptly reversed themselves and cut the count short, hoping to end it by the last day of September.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump begs suburban women to stop loathing him: ‘Will you please like me?’

Published

33 mins ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

At his campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, President Donald Trump addressed his collapsing poll numbers with suburban women — begging them outright to stop disliking him and be grateful that he repealed fair-housing regulations for them.

"I ask you to do me a favor. Suburban women: will you please like me?" said Trump. "Please. Please. I saved your damn neighborhood, OK? The other thing: I don't have that much time to be that nice. You know, I can do it, but I gotta go quickly."

Trump is likely referring to his decision to axe the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) rule, which incentivizes communities to ensure that affordable housing is available. There is no polling evidence that suburban voters oppose this rule; however, Trump has repeatedly touted his repeal of it in the hope that it will improve his numbers in the suburbs.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump retweets far-right conspiracy theory that Benghazi attack was staged to cover up Navy SEAL blood sacrifice

Published

46 mins ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump retweeted a bizarre anti-Biden conspiracy theory that Biden and Obama deliberately had Americans killed at the Benghazi consulate in 2012 to cover up a blood sacrifice of Navy SEALs, and the supposed fact that Osama bin Laden was never really taken out.

Hiden Biden and Obama may have had Seal Team 6 killed! EXPLOSIVE: CIA Whistleblower Exposes Biden’s Alleged Role with the Deaths of Seal Team- Claims to have Documented Proof. RETWEET!!! https://t.co/uA6VAjiw35

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE