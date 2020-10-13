Trump retweets far-right conspiracy theory that Benghazi attack was staged to cover up Navy SEAL blood sacrifice

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump retweeted a bizarre anti-Biden conspiracy theory that Biden and Obama deliberately had Americans killed at the Benghazi consulate in 2012 to cover up a blood sacrifice of Navy SEALs, and the supposed fact that Osama bin Laden was never really taken out.

Hiden Biden and Obama may have had Seal Team 6 killed! EXPLOSIVE: CIA Whistleblower Exposes Biden’s Alleged Role with the Deaths of Seal Team- Claims to have Documented Proof. RETWEET!!! https://t.co/uA6VAjiw35 — Oscar the Midnight Rider 1111 (@The171111) October 12, 2020

“Alan Howell Parrot, the subject of a 2010 documentary about his falconry called Feathered Cocaine, has shot to new fame on the right after a video interview with him played over the weekend at the American Priority Conference, a pro-Trump event held at Trump’s Miami resort,” reported Will Sommer. “In the video, Parrot, interviewed by conservative personality Nick Noe and the father of a former Navy SEAL who died in Benghazi, makes a series of bizarre claims alleging collusion between Iran, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Hillary Clinton ahead of the attack.”

“Parrot claims that Biden cut a deal with Iran to set up Bin Laden’s 2011 death in Pakistan,” said the report. “But when Iran double-crossed the United States and switched in a Bin Laden body double, in Parrot’s telling, Biden and Clinton arranged for a Navy SEAL helicopter to be shot down to keep the truth about the raid from getting out — a reference to a real-world helicopter attack in Afghanistan that killed 38 people, including 25 Navy SEALs … Later in the video, Noe claims that the Benghazi compound was attacked to cover up the fact that, supposedly, the missile used in the helicopter attack came from the United States.”

The account Trump tweeted promoting the link also has ties to the QAnon movement, a far-right conspiracy theory that Democrats are running a Satanic pedophile cannibal ring.