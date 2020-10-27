Trump ridiculed for being ‘jealous’ of Barack Obama: ‘We’re supposed to believe he pre-pays anything?’

Former President Barack Obama spent some of his time during an Orlando, Florida speech burning President Donald Trump for still complaining about the size of his inauguration crowd in 2017 while the COVID-19 pandemic is growing larger by the day.

It must have triggered the Fox News addict because he tweeted that he was watching the speech in real-time and swore that there weren’t really any people at the rally.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now @FoxNews is playing Obama’s no crowd, fake speech for Biden, a man he could barely endorse because he couldn’t believe he won. Also, I PREPAID many Millions of Dollars in Taxes,” screamed Trump.

It has been an excuse Trump has used as it was revealed he only paid $750 in taxes in 2016 and 2017. He also called it a “filing fee,” but the IRS doesn’t charge filing fees. The $750 was listed on the “taxes due” line of his filing.

It was all something that prompted Twitter to unleash ridicule, mockery and hilarity on the current president as he fumed.

See the tweets below:

Obama is such an amazing speaker! He is articulate and intelligent! Unlike our current president who has zero speaking skills. Such a contrast between ramblings and incoherent trump. Obama is just a beautiful individual. #BidenHarris2020 — Sheryl (@Lovler2Lovler) October 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Cuz like @NicolleDWallace says Obama is Trump's kryptonite. LOL. — Angela Bruce Raeburn (@AngelaBruceRaeb) October 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

PRESIDENT OBAMA just unleashed 4 years of whoop-ass on trump!! Love this man and everything he stands for!! #VoteBidenHarris2020 !! — Ms Bori Qua 🇵🇷🌊🌺🌴 (@IslaVerdeGirl) October 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

jealous much? hahahahahahahahaha!!!!! ‘Fake speech’: Trump rages at live television as Fox News gives Obama 30 minutes to rip president https://t.co/bH64xXhR9D — terri (@terri12610369) October 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trumps is still jealous of a real,elected by the people President Obama. So sad — Ann (@nonna2405) October 27, 2020

Like we’re supposed to believe he pre pays anything at all. 🙄🙄 — Jen-X BadCo (@Jexin) October 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

America’s beloved Obama telling the country what a lousy douchebag you are on Fox News has to really burn seven days out from an election you are about to lose in a colossally tremendous routing. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) October 27, 2020

The only reason why Obama and Biden don’t have huge crowds is because they limit the number of people who can come. It’s called being responsible and caring about our lives. — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) October 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

what’s a fake speech — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 27, 2020

This is an obvious lie, but President Obama’s best line was trump is jealous of the media coverage COVID is getting. 😂 it’s true, trumps been complaining about it every day. #vote #VoteBlue2020 — Kat (@iloveyoukappy) October 27, 2020

Wasn’t Obama’s speech awesome @realDonaldTrump? He nailed you!! Oh, BTW, no successful business person prepays millions of dollars. Trump #lies! — Rainey (@rainywonks) October 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Haha Obama cracks open the door to the “get under Trumps’s orange skin” room and Trump can’t help but walk in. — ChangePlz (@limbo_m) October 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

President Obama is in this to help us get rid of you, trump. We don't believe your lies.

We will vote.

You will lose.

You will leave. — Ben VOTED! Did YOU? (@undeadben) October 27, 2020

Trump is more jealous of Obama’s much bigger ……. hands — Sandy Marks (@SandyMarks20) October 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Obama was on a roll pointing out Trumps narcissism….

“Trump is jealous of the Media coverage the virus is getting”😂😂😂 — Jan (@janda2015) October 27, 2020

Speaking of which, almost everyone in the White House got the coronavirus because of their incompetence and hubris. Talk about setting an example for the rest of the country. And the only thing Trump has prepaid in his entire life were his hush money payments to porn stars. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) October 27, 2020