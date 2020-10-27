Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump ridiculed for being ‘jealous’ of Barack Obama: ‘We’re supposed to believe he pre-pays anything?’

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary
President Donald Trump in the Oval Office (Photo: Screen capture)

Former President Barack Obama spent some of his time during an Orlando, Florida speech burning President Donald Trump for still complaining about the size of his inauguration crowd in 2017 while the COVID-19 pandemic is growing larger by the day.

It must have triggered the Fox News addict because he tweeted that he was watching the speech in real-time and swore that there weren’t really any people at the rally.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now @FoxNews is playing Obama’s no crowd, fake speech for Biden, a man he could barely endorse because he couldn’t believe he won. Also, I PREPAID many Millions of Dollars in Taxes,” screamed Trump.

It has been an excuse Trump has used as it was revealed he only paid $750 in taxes in 2016 and 2017. He also called it a “filing fee,” but the IRS doesn’t charge filing fees. The $750 was listed on the “taxes due” line of his filing.

It was all something that prompted Twitter to unleash ridicule, mockery and hilarity on the current president as he fumed.

See the tweets below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Reporter corners GOP operative over false texts claiming Biden supports gender surgery for 8-year-olds

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 27, 2020

By

A reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer this week cornered a Trump-loving GOP operative for sending text messages to voters falsely claiming that Democratic presidential nominee supports having 8-year-old children undergo gender reassignment surgery.

Terry Schilling, the executive director of the right-wing American Principles Project, defended his organization for sending out text messages to voters that cast false aspersion on Biden's position that transgender children shouldn't face discrimination.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Fake speech’: Trump rages at live television as Fox News gives Obama 30 minutes to rip president

Published

39 mins ago

on

October 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Fox News after the network cut its regular programming to air former President Barack Obama's rally for Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Orlando, Florida.

As conservative pundit Molly Hemingway was speaking on behalf of Trump, Fox News Harris Faulkner interrupted the program to air Obama's rally.

While Obama continued to speak, Trump slammed Fox News on Twitter.

"Now @FoxNews is playing Obama’s no crowd, fake speech for Biden, a man he could barely endorse because he couldn’t believe he won. Also, I PREPAID many Millions of Dollars in Taxes," Trump ranted.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump-loving lawmaker openly mocks Joe Biden’s stutter during campaign call

Published

41 mins ago

on

October 27, 2020

By

Trump-loving Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) on Tuesday mocked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's stutter during a Trump campaign call.

As reported by Vice News' Cameron Joseph, Kelly during the call imitated Biden while ridiculing his position on fracking in Pennsylvania.

"'We-we-we, we'll work it out, we'll work it out,'" Kelly said, mimicking Biden. "Let him go ahead and mumble and bumble wherever he wants."

According to Politico's Gabby Orr, Kelly followed this up by saying that voters should "drop off some tapioca and let [Biden] make his way through that" so that they don't have to listen to him.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE