Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump ripped after mask-shaming Lesley Stahl: ‘You’ve spent 9 months blasting masks’

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary
(AFP/File / Brendan Smialowski)

President Donald Trump has spent the past year attacking those who wear a mask, even going so far as to bully his own White House staff for wearing a mask, demanding reporters take their masks off and claiming his opponent’s mask is too big.

Speaking to a Pennsylvania crowd in September, Trump asked if they kew “a man that likes a mask as much” as former Vice President Joe Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It gives him a feeling of security,” Trump said. “If I was a psychiatrist, I’d say this guy has some big issues.”

He continued his attacks at the debate.

“When needed, I wear masks. I don’t wear masks like him,” Trump said of Biden. “Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from them, and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

Trump tested positive for COVID-19 two days after the statement.

The Wall Street Journal observed that White House staff rarely wear masks despite an order that they do so and when on Air Force One, it’s even less frequent.

“I don’t agree with the statement that if everybody wears a mask, everything disappears,” Trump told Fox News host Chris Wallace on July 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

To make matters worse, Trump’s own campaign team doesn’t wear masks, despite rules that they do so.

“Facing no threat of enforcement, the Trump campaign has continued to make its own rules on coronavirus protections, said the individuals, who requested anonymity to speak freely,” Politico reported in July. “For instance, staff have been told to wear masks outside the office, in case they’re spotted by reporters, but they’ve been instructed that it’s acceptable to remove them in the office, the individuals said, adding that staff also publicly joke about the risk of coronavirus and play down the pandemic’s threat.”

His attack on Stahl earned a lot of criticism from those online, one for his anti-mask policies, his lies about the virus and mocking him for obviously having such a tough time in the “60 Minutes” interview that he is already having to do damage control.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lesley Stahl already had the coronavirus back in May, which is probably why she doesn’t feel the need to wear a mask. There are cases of people getting COVID-19 more than once, so it’s unclear if Stahl has the antibodies required for fighting the virus but most survivors of the virus do.

See the comments below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump has 66 GOP endorsements ‘former national security and senior officials’ — who have no real experience: conservative

Published

23 mins ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

In an election year, it is commonplace for candidates to list lengthy endorsements in an effort to showcase the trust, loyalty and earned respect by recognizable names and organizations. This year, the process is a bit different.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden is winning far more endorsements from national security professionals and retired flag officers — and by a large margin. The former vice president has the endorsement of 780 retired military officers and national security appointees — nearly 12 times as many as Trump. On the flip-side, Trump has a total of 66.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump ‘abruptly’ storms out of 60 Minutes interview and refuses to return: report

Published

51 mins ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was said to have "abruptly" ended an interview with 60 Minutes correspondent Leslie Stahl at the White House.

According to CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins, the "drama" occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

"Apparently there was some drama while President Trump was taping his 60 Minutes interview today," Collins wrote on Twitter. "He abruptly ended his solo interview after around 45 minutes & did not return for a scheduled walk & talk he was supposed to tape with Pence, @abdallahcnn and I are told by sources."

Apparently there was some drama while President Trump was taping his 60 Minutes interview today. He abruptly ended his solo interview after around 45 minutes & did not return for a scheduled walk & talk he was supposed to tape with Pence, @abdallahcnn and I are told by sources.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump mask-shames CBS reporter Lesley Stahl — and ominously warns ‘much more to come’

Published

59 mins ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has spent months belittling people for wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His anti-mask attitude reportedly resulted in White House and campaign staff not wearing masks so as to avoid angering their boss.

And Trump has repeatedly attacked Joe Biden for wearing facial coverings -- even after the president was hospitalized for COVID-19.

But on Tuesday, Trump dramatically shifted his position and mask-shamed CBS "60 Minutes" reporter Lesley Stahl, posting video of her not wearing a mask while Trump was.

Trump included video of their interview in his tweet:

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE