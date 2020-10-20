Trump ripped after mask-shaming Lesley Stahl: ‘You’ve spent 9 months blasting masks’

President Donald Trump has spent the past year attacking those who wear a mask, even going so far as to bully his own White House staff for wearing a mask, demanding reporters take their masks off and claiming his opponent’s mask is too big.

Speaking to a Pennsylvania crowd in September, Trump asked if they kew “a man that likes a mask as much” as former Vice President Joe Biden.

“It gives him a feeling of security,” Trump said. “If I was a psychiatrist, I’d say this guy has some big issues.”

He continued his attacks at the debate.

“When needed, I wear masks. I don’t wear masks like him,” Trump said of Biden. “Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from them, and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

Trump tested positive for COVID-19 two days after the statement.

The Wall Street Journal observed that White House staff rarely wear masks despite an order that they do so and when on Air Force One, it’s even less frequent.

“I don’t agree with the statement that if everybody wears a mask, everything disappears,” Trump told Fox News host Chris Wallace on July 19.

To make matters worse, Trump’s own campaign team doesn’t wear masks, despite rules that they do so.

“Facing no threat of enforcement, the Trump campaign has continued to make its own rules on coronavirus protections, said the individuals, who requested anonymity to speak freely,” Politico reported in July. “For instance, staff have been told to wear masks outside the office, in case they’re spotted by reporters, but they’ve been instructed that it’s acceptable to remove them in the office, the individuals said, adding that staff also publicly joke about the risk of coronavirus and play down the pandemic’s threat.”

His attack on Stahl earned a lot of criticism from those online, one for his anti-mask policies, his lies about the virus and mocking him for obviously having such a tough time in the “60 Minutes” interview that he is already having to do damage control.

Lesley Stahl already had the coronavirus back in May, which is probably why she doesn’t feel the need to wear a mask. There are cases of people getting COVID-19 more than once, so it’s unclear if Stahl has the antibodies required for fighting the virus but most survivors of the virus do.

See the comments below:

I guess someone wasn’t happy with how his interview with 60 Mins went https://t.co/hHzPYN4qF2 — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 20, 2020

considering he posted a video of lesley stahl not wearing a mask and tried to get people mad at her this is gonna be wild https://t.co/RhR5rhTSub — Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) October 20, 2020

I'm not retweeting President Cheeto.

The Lesley Stahl clip was probably right after he got up & walked out on her. Staff comes over right away to discuss him being a coward. — Leslie Hiatt (@dlesmore) October 20, 2020

I absolutely WILL NOT vote for Lesley Stahl in this election. https://t.co/OIfw062njx — Troll Cat (@2p2TrollCat) October 20, 2020

Did Lesley Stahl cause a hissy fit?#60Minutes — Dimestore Slurring Mussolini (@DoNotATJack1) October 20, 2020

Checking my mail in ballot and Lesley Stahl 's name is not on it. https://t.co/l8GjPLSTia — Wear A Damn Mask, Please (@TeresaMayNot) October 20, 2020

You were filming. You had a tantrum and left.

This is your message to voters?

Lesley Stahl is not wearing a mask? Vote for me? Huh? https://t.co/Jz3SgNALtt — Michael Buckley #BLM | Vote for Biden! (@HeyBuckHey) October 20, 2020

He crapped out on the interview after 45 minutes, so now he’s blaming Lesley Stahl. — Kendrick Lau (@KendrickLau2) October 20, 2020

lesley stahl retroactively gave me coronavirus https://t.co/hec6cGz5za — aaron, reanimated 🐬 (@posadist_trapgd) October 20, 2020

Do not mess with my hometown girl Lesley Stahl! #SwampscottPride https://t.co/GcpPkqFpkF — Elyssa (@ElyssaK) October 20, 2020

I'm confused–is Trump admonishing Lesley Stahl or congratulating her? You can understand my confusion as just the other day, Trump said "they came out with a statement that 85% of the people that wear masks catch it." https://t.co/sygG3czbyT — 🍢Pool Party Papi🍢 (@Ericrules4real) October 20, 2020

#Fauci got better ratings and was a #60Minutes stud#trump couldn't handle Lesley Stahl and ran away@realDonaldTrump cant take the heat — DemocraticWarrior (@DemocraticWarr4) October 20, 2020

Lesley Stahl made WEAK Trump cry! — JAO RUSSO (@JaoRusso) October 20, 2020

Predictable. This is his way of getting out in front of the negative publicity and gas lighting it. Let's not talk about anything that is said to have happened in the interview but didn't, let's talk about how Lesley Stahl is a mask-hypocrite. — What? (@PJ82856) October 20, 2020

"Tough on Lesley Stahl" is a heckuva campaign slogan — Apparent Steve (@Steverocks35) October 20, 2020

Lesley Stahl probably asked him to repeat … Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV … and he couldn't remember all five of them. 😂 https://t.co/hXxAHSMt9t — David Shearer (@David_Shearer10) October 20, 2020

Lesley Stahl not wearing a mask? Disqualify her from the Presidency!!! — FRANK ZAPPOS – DFS Insider (@JahComplex) October 20, 2020

220,000 dead. 8 million infected. Lesley Stahl isn't wearing a mask. Hmmmm….. pic.twitter.com/nbXr5BQkCH — MikeDevo (@MikeDevo) October 20, 2020

Hearing that Trump abruptly ended a CBS interview with Lesley Stahl made me think of the other time Trump abruptly ended a CBS interview. He said they should talk about wiretapping. So John Dickerson asked him about wiretapping. Then Trump panicked and shut it down. https://t.co/qgOBORsGmV — Levi Fishman (@levifishman) October 20, 2020

Jeez Donald, if I can't vote for Hillary, or Obama, or Hunter, or Lesley Stahl… who's left on the presidential ballot? — (@Terminal_GForce) October 20, 2020

Lesley Stahl overplayed her hand by mentioning the underwhelming quality of the bath towels at Doral. — a friendly boat (@helloiambear) October 20, 2020

LESLEY STAHL SMELLS LIKE BURNT TOAST!! VERY UNFAIR!! pic.twitter.com/AyeujTPD3L — Ellen Garrison (@EllenTrailerDog) October 20, 2020

lesley stahl must drop out of the presidential race immediately https://t.co/IjQpkHshfz — manny (@mannyfidel) October 20, 2020

Damn, I guess I won't be voting for Lesley Stahl. https://t.co/9duXWy86XO — *you're (@RKJ65) October 20, 2020