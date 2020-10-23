Quantcast
Trump ropes foreign leaders into his attacks on ‘Sleepy Joe’ during his briefing on Sudan-Israel deal

4 mins ago

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu embrace before Trump signs a declaration recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. (AFP / SAUL LOEB)

While speaking to Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding Sudan’s normalizing of ties with the Jewish state, President Trump took an opportunity to take a dig at Joe Biden.

“Do you think Sleepy Joe could have made this deal, Bibi?” Trump reportedly said, according to Reuters reporter Jeff Mason and New York Times correspondent Michael Crowley.

The deal follows Trump’s agreement to remove Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism if it pays compensation to American victims of terror attacks.

WSJ’s Peggy Noonan predicts Trump is out of ‘magic’ and ‘faces a big loss’

9 mins ago

October 23, 2020

Conservative Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan believes that President Donald Trump could still win the presidency in the 2020 election -- but at the moment he appears headed toward defeat.

In her latest column, she notes that Republicans are much more confident than they should be about Trump's chances, whereas Democrats seem snake-bit and wary of any sort of triumphalism.

"Trump supporters believe he will win because of his special magic, Trump foes fear he will win because of his dark magic," Noonan writes.

Texas ‘boogaloo’ leader charged with firing AK-47 into Minneapolis police station

14 mins ago

October 23, 2020

An out-of-state extremist was charged with firing a military-style rifle at a Minneapolis police precinct as protests raged over the killing of George Floyd.

Federal prosecutors charged Ivan Harrison Hunter of Boerne, Texas, on riot charges for allegedly firing 13 rounds from an AK-47 into the Third Precinct building May 28, reported KARE-TV.

Federal agents reviewed video of the precinct shooting that they say shows Hunter firing a rifle into the building, where prosecutors said looters were still inside, and investigators said a "cooperating defendant" identified the shooter as Hunter.

