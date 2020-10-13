Trump attacks Cory Booker as ‘an empty suit’ and ‘total loser’ during Barrett hearings

In a Twitter rant Tuesday, President Donald J. Trump called Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) an “empty suit” and “total loser.” Trump’s slights stemmed from the second day of Judge Amy Coney Barrett U.S. Supreme Court hearing.

Sen. Cory Booker: "You condemn white supremacy, correct?" Amy Coney Barrett: "Yes." Booker: "Thank you. I'm glad to see that you said that. I wish our president would say that so resolutely and unequivocally as well" https://t.co/NN41m59TpP pic.twitter.com/kVQjrokcZ3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 13, 2020

WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett refuses to say that a president should commit to a peaceful transfer of power. As @CoryBooker points out, this was the clear intention of our Founding Fathers and should be a pretty easy question. pic.twitter.com/G36J8BAvZS — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) October 13, 2020

Trump tweeted, “How dare failed Presidential Candidate (1% and falling!)Cory Booker make false charges and statements about me in addressing Judge Barrett. Illegally, never even lived in Newark when he was Mayor. Guy is a total loser! I want better Healthcare for far less money, always protecting people with Pre-existing conditions. He has done nothing on Healthcare, cost or otherwise, or virtually anything else. An empty suit!!!”



….protecting people with Pre-existing conditions. He has done nothing on Healthcare, cost or otherwise, or virtually anything else. An empty suit!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2020

Booker tweeted seven hours earlier that, “It doesn’t matter to Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell that millions of families rely on the Affordable Care Act. This rushed Supreme Court nomination process is a shameful attempt to strike down this lifesaving legislation.”

It doesn't matter to Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell that millions of families rely on the Affordable Care Act. This rushed Supreme Court nomination process is a shameful attempt to strike down this lifesaving legislation. https://t.co/Q7tIXLkkob — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) October 13, 2020