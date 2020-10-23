Trump attacks rival over son Hunter — but Biden holds steady
For a week President Donald Trump has accused Joe Biden of corruption and threatened to unleash devastating accusations about the Democrat’s son Hunter during Thursday’s debate, but the attacks largely failed to destabilize his White House rival.
The Republican incumbent did raise the murky accusations that Biden profited from corrupt business deals involving his son in Ukraine and China while his father served as vice president under Barack Obama.
But Biden parried the attacks saying “nothing was unethical,” and the issue which had the potential to overshadow their debate did not reach a resolution.
Trump did try to poke Biden, saying “I think you owe an explanation to the American people.”
The president, trailing in the polls and seeking a jolt that could reverse his fortunes 12 days from Election Day, had relished the opportunity to discuss a laptop that apparently once belonged to Hunter Biden.
Trump said it contained “horrible emails” that showed the extent of the Biden family’s formation of a venture with a Chinese company.
“If this is true, he’s a corrupt politician, so don’t give me the stuff about how you’re this innocent baby,” Trump said. “Take a look at the laptop from hell.”
The computer has been the subject of recent, dubiously-sourced stories in the Rupert Murdoch-owned New York Post. It claimed it had obtained documents from the laptop including emails that showed Hunter Biden introduced his father to an advisor to Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company where Hunter served on the board, in 2015.
Trump also cited unconfirmed emails that addressed the Biden family’s business dealings with a Chinese firm, CEFC China Energy Co, that was to invest in the United States and elsewhere.
“Your son said ‘We have to give 10 percent to the big man.’ Joe, what’s that all about?” Trump said. “It’s terrible.”
‘Damning’?
Biden swatted away the accusations, saying he had “not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life.”
“My son has not made money in terms of this thing about… China,” Biden added, saying it was actually Trump who has profited from business in China, as he pointed to a once-secret Trump bank account there.
Trump, in an apparent attempt to intimidate his onstage rival, invited a former Hunter Biden business associate, Tony Bobulinski, as a debate guest in Nashville.
Hours earlier the man held a press conference where he accused Biden of “involvement” in the financial venture with his son and a Chinese company.
He also said he had evidence on his three personal cell phones that he would be turning over to the FBI on Friday.
“What he said was damning,” Trump mentioned at the debate, presumably referring to Bobulinski.
But the attacks lacked the ferocity that Trump showed in their first showdown last month.
And just as Thursday’s debate was concluding, The Wall Street Journal — whose opinion writers this week have fueled the narrative that Hunter Biden sought to use his father’s influence for financial gain — poured cold water on suggestions that Joe Biden was involved.
“Corporate records reviewed by The Wall Street Journal show no role for Joe Biden,” the paper reported.
Republican Party has spent nearly $1 million making Sean Hannity’s book a bestseller
Fact Check: The final presidential debate
President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden sparred over the coronavirus response, US policy on China, and race in America in their second and final debate of the 2020 election.
AFP examines what the candidates said on key issues at Thursday's event in Nashville.
- Coronavirus response -
Speaking about the coronavirus, Trump said: "2.2 million people modeled out were expected to die. We closed up the greatest economy in the world in order to fight this horrible disease."
Where does this figure come from?
The 2.2 million figure -- which the president has also previously used to defend his response to the virus -- is a description from a report by the Imperial College Covid-19 Response Team of what could happen if no action were taken at all.
WATCH: Biden destroys Trump for claiming 545 kids forever separated from their parents were trafficked by ‘coyotes’
President Donald Trump tried to defend his decision to separate migrant children from their parents at the border by falsely claiming they were being trafficked by "coyotes."
Former Vice President Joe Biden slammed Trump, reminding the American people that the children were brought into the country by "coyotes," but by their parents.
There are now 545 children who Trump separated from their families who will never be re-united, because this administration didn't bother to keep track of them.
"These 500 plus kids came with parents. They separated 'em at the border to make it a disincentive to come to begin with," Biden told voters. "And guess what? It's not coyotes – didn't bring them over. Their parents were with them. They got separated from their parents. And it makes us a laughingstock, and violates every notion of who we are as a nation."