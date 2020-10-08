Trump says ‘communist’ Kamala Harris is itching to overthrow Biden: ‘Joe’s not lasting two months as president!’

President Donald Trump on Thursday went on an extended rant about Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris being a “communist” — and predicted that she would quickly usurp power from Joe Biden should he win the 2020 election.

During an interview on Fox Business, the president repeatedly smeared Harris by falsely claiming that she believes in communism.

“She’s a communist!” the president ranted. “She’s left of Bernie! She’s rated left of Bernie by everybody! She’s a communist, we’re going to have a communist!”

Trump’s rant then took a darker turn as he implied Biden would only last a few months in office.

“She’s going to be, in my opinion, within a month… look, I sat next to Joe and I looked at Joe, and Joe’s not lasting two months as president,” he said. “She’s a communist! She’s not a socialist, she’s well beyond a socialist!”

Watch the video below.

On Fox Business, Trump repeatedly calls Kamala Harris “a communist” who would usurp Biden’s presidency within a month. pic.twitter.com/Ev1LljsdNy — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 8, 2020