Trump says getting COVID-19 is ‘a blessing from God’

President Donald Trump released a statement on Twitter Wednesday ahead of the Vice Presidential Debate. According to the video, the president says that getting the coronavirus was “a blessing from God.”

For the over 211,000 Americans who have died from the coronavirus and their families, the death was far from a “blessing.”

Trump went on to say in the video that “you’re going to get better. You’re going to get better really fast.” It’s a fact that it not only inaccurate, but it flies in the face of the past eight months of experiences from the over 7.5 million Americans who contracted the virus.

For many, taste and smell still haven’t returned, even months after they stopped testing positive. There are so-called “long-haulers” who have been testing positive continuously and are still dealing with symptoms. He called the drug a miracle coronavirus “cure” and said every hospital in the nation will have it and he’ll make it available for free. It’s unclear how he intends to pay for that without another coronavirus stimulus funding bill, however.

Trump praised one of the drugs he’s on that is a high-powered steroid that makes the user feel like Superman. It’s unclear if he’s still taking it as his doctors are refusing to reveal specifics about the president’s care.

See the video below: