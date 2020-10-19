Trump says he could raise $1 billion in a single day — he just doesn’t want to

Speaking at a rally in Prescott, Arizona, this Monday, President Trump gave an excuse as to why he’s not matching Joe Biden when it comes to fundraising, saying that he’d be “the greatest fundraiser in history” — all he’d have to do it call up every Wall Street firm and major company in the U.S.

“I would take in more money, but you know what? I don’t want to do that, because if I do that I’m totally compromised — because when they call me, you know, you’re a loyal person and what happens, is, hey — you’ll do things…” Trump said.

Watch the video below: