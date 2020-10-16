Trump says he’ll blame governor if he loses Florida: ‘I’ll fire him, somehow’
During his campaign stop in Ocala, Fla. Friday, President Donald J. Trump asked for a favor – or else.
“Hey Ron, are we gonna win the state please?” Trump said. “You know, if we don’t win it, I’m blaming the governor. I’ll fire him somehow.”
Trump was referencing Gov. Ronald Dion DeSantis(R-FL).
Watch the video below.
“Hey Ron, are we gonna win the state please? You know, if we don’t win it, I’m blaming the governor. I’ll fire him somehow” — Trump pic.twitter.com/qFCGAjdGsa
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2020
