Trump slams ‘idiot’ Fauci and vows to do 5 rallies a day in unhinged call with campaign staff

President Donald Trump this week said that he would participate in five campaign rallies a day as Americans prepare for election day.

The news came during a campaign conference call, which Trump joined from Las Vegas.

Trump told staffers that this is the “best day” out of any of his campaigns.

“We’re going to win,” the president reportedly said. “I wouldn’t have told you that maybe two or three weeks ago.”

When Trump asked Campaign Manager Bill Stepien if he was “still up” in Ohio, Stepien didn’t respond.

Trump also said that it was difficult for him to hold rallies following his recovery from COVID-19.

“You think it’s easy all you young beautiful people on this call,” he opined. “Not the easiest thing to do folks.”

Trump attacked former Vice President Joe Biden, calling him a “criminal” who should “be in jail.”

Before ending the call, the president also suggested that Dr. Anthony Fauci is an “idiot.”

“People are saying whatever. Just leave us alone,” Trump said. “They’re tired of it. People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots…Fauci is a nice guy. He’s been here for 500 years.”

Trump complained that there would be a “bigger bomb” if he fired Fauci.

Read some of the reports below.

Trump: “This is the best day we ever had, I just want to project that to you,” POTUS tells campaign staff — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) October 19, 2020

Trump addressing stories about campaign morale: “Today is the best single day that I’ve felt on either campaign” — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) October 19, 2020

President Trump, from his hotel in Las Vegas, has called into a press call being held by his campaign manager, Bill Stepien. “We’re going to win,” Trump says on the call, per @MarioDParker. “I wouldn’t have told you that maybe two or three weeks ago.” pic.twitter.com/VGiUqsEEXY — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) October 19, 2020

“Are we still up Bill, or what?” Trump, on campaign call, says of polling in Michigan. Stepien doesn’t say yes, but says Trump is ahead of where Democrats want them to be. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 19, 2020

Trump: “You think it’s easy all you young beautiful people on this call,” he says of his campaign schedule. I don’t know anyone who thinks POTUS’s breakneck campaign schedule is easy to be fair — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) October 19, 2020

Trump calls story that he called soldiers “suckers and losers” “made up,” says he saw an ad on it yesterday and “blew my stack” — Alex Isenstadt (@politicoalex) October 19, 2020

“He should be in jail,” Trump says of Biden, on campaign call meant to instill confidence. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 19, 2020

Trump on campaign all-staff call says Biden “should be in jail… he’s a criminal.” — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) October 19, 2020

Trump tells staff in the last two days of the campaign he will be doing 5 rallies a day — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) October 19, 2020

On a campaign staff call right now, President Trump is complaining that the New York Times doesn’t reach out to him personally for comment and hasn’t in two years. “But our people don’t read the New York Times. They couldn’t give a shit about it.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 19, 2020

Trump: “I’m more excited today than I was two weeks ago.” Trump now boasting about immediately holding rallies after leaving the hospital. — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) October 19, 2020

“Not the easiest thing to do folks,” Trump says of the rallies he’s held since leaving the hospital for Covid-19. — Gabby Orr (@GabbyOrr_) October 19, 2020

On call with campaign staff, President Trump says people are tired of hearing about coronavirus. “People are saying whatever. Just leave us alone. They’re tired of it. People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots…Fauci is a nice guy. He’s been here for 500 years.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 19, 2020

Trump irritably says he told his campaign staff to ignore the bullshit. He says @BillStepien @JasonMillerinDC @chefjclark are “doing a great job.” “So get off this phone and work your asses off because the fact is we’re going to win,” Trump says on campaign call. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 19, 2020

Trump on a call with campaign staff calls Dr. Fauci a “disaster” and says when Fauci is on TV, “there’s always a bomb” but there’s “a bigger bomb if you fire him.” Fauci on 60 Minutes said he was “absolutely not” surprised Trump caught COVID and that he was “worried” about it. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) October 19, 2020

Trump says Fauci is both a “disaster” and a “nice guy.” . Sounds very agitated on the call, insist he’s going to win and tells staff to ignore the “bullshit.” — Cordelia Lynch (@CordeliaSkyNews) October 19, 2020

“I love my team, I’m happy with my team, I love Meadows, he’s phenomenal,” Trump says. Then back to talking about our story. “These are sick people.” — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 19, 2020