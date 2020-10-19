Quantcast
Trump slams 'idiot' Fauci and vows to do 5 rallies a day in unhinged call with campaign staff

9 mins ago

President Trump acknowledges supporters in the crowd at the rally in the Bojangle's Coliseum. (Jeffery Edwards / Shutterstock.com)

President Donald Trump this week said that he would participate in five campaign rallies a day as Americans prepare for election day.

The news came during a campaign conference call, which Trump joined from Las Vegas.

Trump told staffers that this is the “best day” out of any of his campaigns.

“We’re going to win,” the president reportedly said. “I wouldn’t have told you that maybe two or three weeks ago.”

When Trump asked Campaign Manager Bill Stepien if he was “still up” in Ohio, Stepien didn’t respond.

Trump also said that it was difficult for him to hold rallies following his recovery from COVID-19.

“You think it’s easy all you young beautiful people on this call,” he opined. “Not the easiest thing to do folks.”

Trump attacked former Vice President Joe Biden, calling him a “criminal” who should “be in jail.”

Before ending the call, the president also suggested that Dr. Anthony Fauci is an “idiot.”

“People are saying whatever. Just leave us alone,” Trump said. “They’re tired of it. People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots…Fauci is a nice guy. He’s been here for 500 years.”

Trump complained that there would be a “bigger bomb” if he fired Fauci.

Read some of the reports below.

