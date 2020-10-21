Trump spokesman slams ‘politicians using taxpayer funded jobs to try and benefit their family’

A spokesperson for President Donald Trump’s campaign on Wednesday blasted politicians who use “taxpayer funded jobs to try and benefit their family.”

During an interview on Fox News, Gidley made the remark in reference to Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“The corruption is now flowing into his family,” Gidley opined. “And you see that. And I think the American people absolutely care about their politicians using taxpayer-funded jobs to try and benefit their families.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Gidley was referring to Biden’s family, several commenters noted that the campaign aide could also have been talking about Trump’s children.

“Gidley is 100% correct,” one person wrote. “Ivanka and Jared must be held accountable for their actions.”

“I hope that’s on tape and the @ProjectLincoln runs it ad nauseum fit the next 2 weeks,” a comment said.

“The absolute cheek and hypocrisy of his statement. It is utterly incredible,” another commenter remarked.

Watch the video and read some of the comments below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Irony just died. — ᴡɪʟʟɪᴀᴍ ʟ. ᴄᴏᴀʟᴇ, ᴘʜ.ᴅ. (@wmcoale) October 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Gidley is 100% correct. Ivanka and Jared must be held accountable for their actions. — mpiatt (@mpiatt3) October 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

And don't forget the girlfriends campaign consulting fees.. and tiffany's LGBTQ outreach fees lol… — abigail adams (@asacredmundane) October 21, 2020

Do they not even think before they speak? Wow — Michael A Smith (@dfwroadking) October 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The absolute cheek and hypocrisy of his statement. It is utterly incredible. — Milenaac (@milenaac) October 21, 2020

The fact that his head didn't explode from his own hypocrisy is pretty remarkable. — Donna (@daffi515) October 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT