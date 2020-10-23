Trump staff ensure there are plenty of MAGA hats — at maskless Florida rally during pandemic

Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reported Friday 69,359 new coronavirus cases and 781 new deaths, but that didn’t stop President Donald J. Trump from holding a rally in Pensacola, Fla. Nor did it stop maskless Trump supporters from attending the superspreader event.

CNN’s Jim Acosta noted, “This masked Trump staffer is tossing out free hats to crowd in Pensacola. Perhaps he should be tossing out masks?”

It’s not a bad question, considering there have so far been 1,141,223 deaths in the world from COVID-19.

Watch the video below.

Very few masks and zero social distancing at Trump rally in Pensacola. (So far today as of this tweet Johns Hopkins has reported 69,359 new cases and 781 reported deaths) pic.twitter.com/0ewftXfWjm — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 23, 2020

This masked Trump staffer is tossing out free hats to crowd in Pensacola. Perhaps he should be tossing out masks? pic.twitter.com/HRx3RCVxwM — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 23, 2020

