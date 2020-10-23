Trump suggests Egypt may ‘blow up’ Ethiopia dam
US President Donald Trump on Friday voiced anger at Ethiopia over its construction of a huge dam on the Nile River and appeared to suggest that Egypt may destroy it.
Trump made the remarks as he announced a breakthrough normalization deal between US ally Israel and Sudan, which like Egypt fears that Ethiopia will use up scarce water resources.
“It’s a very dangerous situation because Egypt is not going to be able to live that way,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office with leaders of Sudan and Israel on speakerphone.
“They’ll end up blowing up the dam. And I said it and I say it loud and clear — they’ll blow up that dam. And they have to do something,” Trump said.
“They should have stopped it long before it started,” Trump said, regretting that Egypt was in domestic tumult when the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam project began in 2011.
Trump — a close ally of Egypt’s general turned president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi — had agreed to Cairo’s pleas to mediate over the dam, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin leading talks.
The State Department in September said it was cutting off aid to Ethiopia due to its decision to begin filling the dam despite not reaching an agreement with the downstream nations.
“I had a deal done for them and then unfortunately Ethiopia broke the deal, which they should not have done. That was a big mistake,” Trump said.
“They will never see that money unless they adhere to that agreement,” he said.
Ethiopia says that the $4 billion project is indispensable for its electrification and development needs and has voiced hope of beginning operations in early 2021.
Egypt depends on the Nile for about 97 percent of its irrigation and drinking water.
Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdulla Hamdok, asked by Trump on speakerphone about the dam, voiced appreciation for US diplomacy and said his government wanted an “amicable solution soon” among the three countries.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
Marine One buzzes the crowd as Trump holds rally at the nation’s largest retirement community
Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Fortunate Son" played in the background as Marine One hovered over the crowd at The Villages in Florida before landing at the first of two rallies for President Donald J. Trump Friday afternoon.
As CBS News White House Correspondent Mark Knoller wrote, it's Trump's "51st visit to Florida, his most frequent destination, and his 5th rally" in the state this year.
https://twitter.com/markknoller/status/1319741247498629123
https://twitter.com/saraecook/status/1319740300802297858
Watch the video below.
https://twitter.com/byRyanGillespie/status/1319740904354217984
Breaking Banner
The vague rumors about Biden’s corruption are not meant to be comprehensible ‘outside the right-wing-media universe’: op-ed
When it comes to the pro-Trump camp's latest attempts to paint Joe Biden and his son Hunter as self-dealing actors intent on enriching each other by using their famous last name, those who live in the Fox News bubble won't feel a need to investigate the story for themselves. According to Anne Applebaum writing for The Atlantic, getting to the bottom of the story is besides the point.
Applebaum writes that disseminators of the Biden corruption narrative are "creating a miasma, an atmosphere, a foggy world in which misdeeds might have taken place, and in which corruption might have happened. They are also providing the raw material from which more elaborate stories can be constructed."
Breaking Banner
‘Republicans have lost their collective minds’: Congressman’s ‘premonition’ tweet widely ridiculed online
Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) on Friday discussed a dream his fourth wife had.
"My wife has the gift of premonition," Higgins claimed, on Twitter.
"Last night she dreamed that Federal squads were in our home seizing guns, knives, 'unauthorized foods' and stored water," Higgins continued. "They said we had been 'reported.'"
"Becca awoke crying. 'What happened to our freedom?' she asked. What indeed," he added.
My wife has the gift of premonition. Last night she dreamed that Federal squads were in our home seizing guns, knives, “unauthorized foods” and stored water. They said we had been “reported”. Becca awoke crying. What happened to our freedom? She asked. What indeed.