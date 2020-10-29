Trump supporter ‘carried out on a stretcher’ as heat takes its toll on Tampa rally crowd: ‘Multiple people have passed out’

Medical personnel provided assistance to supporters of President Donald Trump during his Thursday rally in Tampa, Florida.

Reporters at the scene say that several people suffered heat related ailments.

“It’s hot hot hot at Trump’s large rally. 87 [degrees] and 71% humidity. Have noticed EMTs provide assistance for at least two people in the crowd, one carried out on a stretcher. Staffers trying get water bottles to people but quickly running out and having to restock,” said Emily Larsen of Washington Examiner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Firefighters were spotted at the rally shooting their firehose into the air in an attempt to cool off the crowd.

View more reports on the situation below:

People are calling for a medic at Trump's Tampa rally. It's hot, very hot and somebody went down while Mike Waltz is warming up the crowd. — Zac Anderson (@zacjanderson) October 29, 2020

It’s hot hot hot at Trump’s large rally. 87 and 71% humidity. Have noticed EMTs provide assistance for at least two people in the crowd, one carried out on a stretcher. Staffers trying get water bottles to people but quickly running out and having to restock pic.twitter.com/CStmlY8SoN — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) October 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump spots the firehose behind the crowd spraying water into the air to create a mist (have had some attendees leave with medical escorts because of the heat). “Friend or foe?” he asks the crowd. pic.twitter.com/dWjD35tSHj — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) October 29, 2020

We had what appeared to be a fire hose or water cannon spraying at the back of the Trump rally in Tampa, prompting the president to wonder if it was “friend or foe.” (It’s hot here.) pic.twitter.com/LccKnkn2X4 — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) October 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s so hot here in Tampa (87 degrees) that there’s a truck blasting water at the back of the Trump rally crowd. Multiple people have passed out already, with supporters calling for medics every 5-10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/Iu7I2KbgYi — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 29, 2020