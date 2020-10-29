Quantcast
Trump supporter ‘carried out on a stretcher’ as heat takes its toll on Tampa rally crowd: ‘Multiple people have passed out’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Medical personnel provided assistance to supporters of President Donald Trump during his Thursday rally in Tampa, Florida.

Reporters at the scene say that several people suffered heat related ailments.

“It’s hot hot hot at Trump’s large rally. 87 [degrees] and 71% humidity. Have noticed EMTs provide assistance for at least two people in the crowd, one carried out on a stretcher. Staffers trying get water bottles to people but quickly running out and having to restock,” said Emily Larsen of Washington Examiner.

Firefighters were spotted at the rally shooting their firehose into the air in an attempt to cool off the crowd.

View more reports on the situation below:

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Closing ad for ‘Republican Voters Against Trump’ celebrates ‘countless’ number of videos ridin’ with Biden

Published

11 mins ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

The final ad from Republican Voters Against Trump has been posted by the group celebrating the "countless" numbers of video submissions they got from those talking about why they've abandoned President Donald Trump.

Flashes of Republican faces filled the screens saying that they were Republicans and that they simply can't bring themselves to vote for Trump.

"The guy that's in there now is a slow-moving train-wreck and guess what? We're all on the train," one man said.

There was a string of comments from people angry that Trump has torn their family apart and fostered the division and hate between Americans.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump cancels North Carolina rally after outbreak from last rally — but he blames the wind

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

President Donald Trump announced that his Fayetteville, North Carolina rally would be canceled Monday due to "high speed winds and bad weather."

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1321916841581666304

Weather.com's ten-day forecast shows a lovely day in Fayetteville on Monday, with a high of 55 and low of 38 degrees and winds only 14 mph.

[caption id="attachment_1682179" align="aligncenter" width="615"] Weather report for Fayetteville (Photo: Screen capture)[/caption]

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

As GDP data shows economy still in a deep hole, Trump denounced for ‘trying to mislead the public by claiming an economic miracle’

Published

30 mins ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

As President Donald Trump on Thursday predictably wasted no time celebrating new figures showing a record-breaking GDP surge in the third quarter and working the data into his last-minute campaign pitch, analysts and lawmakers pushed back by placing the numbers into the broader context of an economy coming off the worst quarter in U.S. history and continuing to shed jobs at an unprecedented rate.

Just after the Bureau of Economic Analysis released its anticipated report estimating that the U.S. economy grew a record 7.4% during the three-month period ending in September—a 33.1% annualized growth rate—Trump fired off a tweet hailing the "Biggest and Best" GDP jump "in the History of our Country."

Continue Reading
 
 
