Trump supporters boo Michelle Obama at Arizona MAGA rally
During a campaign rally for his re-election bid in Battleground, Ariz. Monday, President Donald J. Trump said he “always tells” first lady Melania Trump that she’s “so lucky” he “took her on this journey” even though “we get hammered by these fake people,” — as he pointed to the news outlets in the crowd.
Boos were heard next when he added, “Ah, but they do love Michelle Obama. They love her. They love her. They love Michelle.”
With the former president @BarackObama soon to campaign for @JoeBiden, Pres Trump just elicited boos from this Arizona crowd about former first lady Michelle Obama.
Trump rants about Biden getting put into a trashcan in rambling 2020 speech
At his campaign stop in Prescott, Ariz. Monday, President Donald J. Trump ranted about his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, going into a trashcan.
"And this is all a choice between getting a safe vaccine or really a lockdown -- you know, Biden wants to lock it down, you know, he wants to listen to Dr. Fauci," Trump said. "He wants to listen to Dr. Fauci."
Trump said, "You know he's going lid - you know that that means, Lid? You know what Lid means, it means a politician goes into, I guess a garbage can or something. They put the lid, they put the lid on it, right? I guess, I don't know... "
Trump campaign launches lengthy and inaccurate objection to debate topics: ‘only a few touch on foreign policy’
The Trump campaign has filed an official objection to the list of six topics announced by the Commission on Presidential Debates last week. Foreign policy is the theme of what would have been the third debate (Trump pulled out of the second.) Moderator Kristen Welker of NBC News chose the topics: Fighting COVID-19, American Families, Race in America, Climate Change, National Security, and Leadership.
The Trump campaign expressed anger and sarcasm Monday afternoon in attacking the Debates Commission.
"We write with great concern over the announced topics," said Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien in a letter sent to what he called the "Biden Debate Commission."
Senator Kelly Loeffler flops trying to clean up her attacks on Black Lives Matter
As Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) continues to fall in the polls, she's trying to clean up her attacks on Black Lives Matter.
In a clash with WNBA players, Loeffler claimed the movement was Marxist, which she said was socialist.
"There's an organization different from the saying, an organization called Black Lives Matter founded on Marxist principles. Marxism supports socialism," she said.