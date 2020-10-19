Trump supporters boo Michelle Obama at Arizona MAGA rally

During a campaign rally for his re-election bid in Battleground, Ariz. Monday, President Donald J. Trump said he “always tells” first lady Melania Trump that she’s “so lucky” he “took her on this journey” even though “we get hammered by these fake people,” — as he pointed to the news outlets in the crowd.

Boos were heard next when he added, “Ah, but they do love Michelle Obama. They love her. They love her. They love Michelle.”

With the former president @BarackObama soon to campaign for @JoeBiden, Pres Trump just elicited boos from this Arizona crowd about former first lady Michelle Obama. — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) October 19, 2020

