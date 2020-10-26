Trump supporters revolt against surgeon general over warning about COVID affecting Thanksgiving

United States Surgeon General Jerome Adams this week issued a warning to states that were being hit hard by the novel coronavirus — and was instantly met with angry responses from Trump supporters.

In a tweet posted on Monday, Adams said that surging COVID-19 cases in some states would make it difficult to safely hold Thanksgiving dinners this year unless infections came down.

“A note of caution if you live in IA, ID, KS, MO, MT, ND, NE, OK, SD, TN, UT, or WI — things aren’t looking up for thanksgiving dinner, but there’s still plenty of time to turn it around,” he wrote. “Wear masks. Wash hands. Watch distances.”

All of the states listed by Adams have been getting hammered by the coronavirus, which over the weekend recorded a record number of daily new infections.

Despite this, many supporters of President Donald Trump expressed anger at Adams for warning about the virus, which so far has killed more than 225,000 Americans.

Check out some reactions below.

Everyone will have Thanksgiving; stop the fear mongering. The flu has disappeared, interesting 🧐 — RLS (@RLSummerRose) October 26, 2020

How about we do what we want because we are free men and women? — Matt 🇺🇸 🎃 (@MatthewMaryland) October 26, 2020

Telling people what they can or can't do for Thanksgiving dinner will not play well. — Rob Albright (@rta3569) October 26, 2020

LOL things aren't looking up for Thanksgiving dinner man what a joke. My family & I will do whatever we please. And so will everyone in our extended family. — AnonAmish (@MrAmishMan) October 26, 2020

Go away, you and your mask. — Adam Dick (@MrAdamDick) October 26, 2020

The government is telling us not to have Thanksgiving dinner. #outofcontrol — Lee (@Lee87122844) October 26, 2020

If I am going to die of Hysteria-19, I want to be surrounded by family and friends, rathet than alone under my bed. Bring on the yams granny! — "Mungo" the full time philosopher (@MungoAnd) October 26, 2020

Fear monger — 🕷Twitmo2020🕷 (@Twitmo2021) October 26, 2020