Trump supporters revolt against surgeon general over warning about COVID affecting Thanksgiving

Published

1 min ago

on

Surgeon General Jerome Adams (NBC News)

United States Surgeon General Jerome Adams this week issued a warning to states that were being hit hard by the novel coronavirus — and was instantly met with angry responses from Trump supporters.

In a tweet posted on Monday, Adams said that surging COVID-19 cases in some states would make it difficult to safely hold Thanksgiving dinners this year unless infections came down.

“A note of caution if you live in IA, ID, KS, MO, MT, ND, NE, OK, SD, TN, UT, or WI — things aren’t looking up for thanksgiving dinner, but there’s still plenty of time to turn it around,” he wrote. “Wear masks. Wash hands. Watch distances.”

All of the states listed by Adams have been getting hammered by the coronavirus, which over the weekend recorded a record number of daily new infections.

Despite this, many supporters of President Donald Trump expressed anger at Adams for warning about the virus, which so far has killed more than 225,000 Americans.

Check out some reactions below.

