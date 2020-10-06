Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump supporters risk their lives for him — but most wouldn’t get the same health care he’s getting

Published

2 hours ago

on

- Commentary

It was the hottest ticket of the year for conservatives. They were inching toward the dream of a lifetime, having a solid majority on the U.S. Supreme Court.When the invitation came to attend Donald Trump’s announcement of his pick to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, what gun-loving, abortion-hating Republican would turn it down?So about 150 people sat shoulder to shoulder in the White House Rose Garden on Sept. 26, most without masks. They hugged, shook hands, bumped fists, whispered in each other’s ears and cheered the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett.It was as if the COVID-19 pandemic wa…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Commentary

Trump supporters risk their lives for him — but most wouldn’t get the same health care he’s getting

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

It was the hottest ticket of the year for conservatives. They were inching toward the dream of a lifetime, having a solid majority on the U.S. Supreme Court.When the invitation came to attend Donald Trump’s announcement of his pick to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, what gun-loving, abortion-hating Republican would turn it down?So about 150 people sat shoulder to shoulder in the White House Rose Garden on Sept. 26, most without masks. They hugged, shook hands, bumped fists, whispered in each other’s ears and cheered the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett.It was as if the COVID-19 pandemic wa... (more…)

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The man who would be president: Corporate theocrat Mike Pence

Published

15 hours ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

If President Trump dies from the coronavirus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans, largely due to his deliberate negligence, the man replacing him will be no less dangerous. While Mike Pence has eluded tough media scrutiny — in part because he exhibits such a low-key style, in contrast to Trump — the pair has been a good fit for an administration that exemplifies the partnership of religious fundamentalism and corporate power.

The vice president, a former Indiana talk-show host who went on to become a six-term congressman and then governor, has described himself as "a Christian, a conservative, and a Republican, in that order." But he remains at cross-purposes with the biblical admonition (Matthew 6:24) that "you cannot serve both God and money." Whether Pence has truly served God is a subjective matter, but his massive service to money — big money — is incontrovertible.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump has clearly ordered his personal doctors lie to the nation about his COVID-19 condition

Published

17 hours ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

This is not Reality TV. This is reality.

Donald Trump, the most powerful man in the world, has become infected with a deadly virus. He has spent the weekend receiving an emergency medical regimen injecting him with more drugs than an 80s rock star.  These include steroids, widely known for their mood-altering behavior.

Trump has clearly demanded that his doctors lie to the nation and world about his treatment, which they have done. He just ordered up America’s first-ever photo-op motorcade ride-- empirically endangering the health and lives of Secret Service officers-- in a macabre display that made pen pal Kim Jong Un blush. Maybe this is just Trump being Trump, but we truly don’t know that for certain. So, we wait.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE