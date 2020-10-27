Quantcast
Trump threatens to thoroughly defeat the COVID vaccine during third long-winded campaign rally of the day

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump with a serious look as he delivers a speech at a campaign rally held at the Mohegan Sun Arena. (Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com)

President Donald Trump traveled for MAGA campaign rallies in Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska on Tuesday as he continued to hold large events despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The long day seemed to take its toll the 74-year-old politician as he bizarrely threatened to “vanquish the vaccine.”

“We will vanquish the vaccine,” Trump said, without saying why he would want to thoroughly defeat a key public health response to coronavirus.

“And we will get rid of this whole thing,” Trump continued. “We will get rid of this virus, it will be very — you watch.”


