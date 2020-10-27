Trump threatens to thoroughly defeat the COVID vaccine during third long-winded campaign rally of the day

President Donald Trump traveled for MAGA campaign rallies in Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska on Tuesday as he continued to hold large events despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The long day seemed to take its toll the 74-year-old politician as he bizarrely threatened to “vanquish the vaccine.”

“We will vanquish the vaccine,” Trump said, without saying why he would want to thoroughly defeat a key public health response to coronavirus.

“And we will get rid of this whole thing,” Trump continued. “We will get rid of this virus, it will be very — you watch.”