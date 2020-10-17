Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump trashed by ex-GOP chair in op-ed calling for him to be driven from office

Published

5 mins ago

on

Donald Trump at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. White House Photo by Tia Dufour.

In a scorching op-ed for USA TODAY, former New Hampshire Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Horn excoriated her party for its loyalty to President Donald Trump — and urged her colleagues to be rid of him.

“As a former Republican state party chair, I understand well how difficult it is to even imagine voting outside the party, and I understand the sense of loyalty to party that decades of activism engenders,” wrote Horn. “But to pledge allegiance to a political party, void of principle or honor, is an empty oath that will not serve country or conscience. Where once we stood together to advocate for responsible governance, individual liberty, equal justice and opportunity for all, today’s GOP platform is nothing more than a vow to support, protect, defend and defer to Donald Trump.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Horn is one of many longtime anti-Trump Republicans who co-founded The Lincoln Project, a group whose ads and messaging are targeted to persuade conservatives to reject the president for their own movement’s salvation.

“After decades of inciting fear among the party faithful at what would happen to America should we abandon our fight for conservatism, the GOP has sold out to a president who is in no way conservative,” wrote Horn. “Trump has grown the deficit to record highs and put the national debt on the same path. His assaults on equality and liberty are innumerable, including rolling back housing and employment protections for LGBTQ Americans, attacking the free press, denying science and medical facts in the face of a pandemic, and making the corruption of Richard Nixon look like penny poker.”

Trump’s “pro-life” stance is a fraud, argued Horn: “To be pro-life means to care for life — all life, at all stages, in all conditions. Trump’s assaults on life are egregious and daily. He demeans and degrades minorities, women, the elderly, immigrants and the disabled.” Nor, she argued, does he have any respect for the troops, for civil rights, or for anything central to the protection and preservation of democracy.

“Trump has destroyed the foundations of traditional conservatism and the American institutions upon which our democracy is built. He does not deserve your loyalty, and neither does the party that has allowed it to happen. The only way we can reclaim our principles and build a conservative future is to first defeat him,” wrote Horn.

“This election poses a unique challenge. It will test not Republican vs. Democrat or Trump vs. Biden, but rather, ‘We the People,'” concluded Horn. “It is our role in this constitutional republic, our leadership, and our dedication to the promise of America that is being tested. Trump or America. We cannot have both.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump trashed by ex-GOP chair in op-ed calling for him to be driven from office

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 17, 2020

By

In a scorching op-ed for USA TODAY, former New Hampshire Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Horn excoriated her party for its loyalty to President Donald Trump — and urged her colleagues to be rid of him.

"As a former Republican state party chair, I understand well how difficult it is to even imagine voting outside the party, and I understand the sense of loyalty to party that decades of activism engenders," wrote Horn. "But to pledge allegiance to a political party, void of principle or honor, is an empty oath that will not serve country or conscience. Where once we stood together to advocate for responsible governance, individual liberty, equal justice and opportunity for all, today’s GOP platform is nothing more than a vow to support, protect, defend and defer to Donald Trump."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump demanded apology from John McCain in 2017 for withdrawing his endorsement: report

Published

44 mins ago

on

October 17, 2020

By

In a new book, "The Luckiest Man: Life with John McCain," longtime Senate aide Mark Salter alleged that soon after President Donald Trump's inauguration, the president called the Arizona senator and demanded he apologize for taking back his endorsement during the 2016 election campaign.

McCain initially backed the Trump for the sake of holding the party together, but withdrew the endorsement after Trump attacked a Gold Star family and the "Access Hollywood" tape was released. From that point on, the two had an openly rocky relationship until the senator's death in 2018, and to this day Trump frequently attacks McCain and his family.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

BUSTED: Lindsey Graham-supporting PAC received massive $250,000 donation from Oracle founder as TikTok deal was closing

Published

52 mins ago

on

October 17, 2020

By

According to a report from the Verge, a PAC supporting the re-election of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who is the fight for his political life, was gifted with a $250,000 donation from the founder of Oracle as the high profile sale of TikTok was being concluded.

Graham who is locked up in a tie with Democratic challenger Jamie Harrison has come up woefully short when it comes to donations and has taken to making appearances on Fox News to beg for financial support to hold onto his seat.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE