Trump vows to keep the Navy SEALs from being accepting of women sailors

The leader of the free world complained about the United States Navy on Tuesday is his latest attack on those who choose to devote their lives to helping their country with public service.

Trump’s latest crusade is a female sailors, which is a new rallying call for the far-right.

“The U.S. Navy SEALs and the Navy Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen (SWCC) recently changed their ethos and creed statements to reflect a gender-neutral presentation of the elite Navy outfits, doing away with gendered terms like ‘brotherhood,'” the American Military News reports. “One change to the SEAL ethos was to alter a sentence in the first paragraph of the ethos to say, ‘Common citizens with uncommon desire to succeed’ instead of the original, ‘A common man with uncommon desire to succeed.'”

Lou Dobbs panicked over the reports on Fox News.

"The US Navy Seals have joined the woke mob" pic.twitter.com/S3eRxEaHRG — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) October 1, 2020

And then Donald Trump piled on, vowing to reverse the upgrade.

I will be overturning this ridiculous order immediately! https://t.co/sFIX5Y667v — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2020

Drain the Pentagon Swamp! https://t.co/DcZeTCedZv — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) October 1, 2020