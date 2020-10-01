Quantcast
Trump vows to keep the Navy SEALs from being accepting of women sailors

Published

40 mins ago

on

White House photo by Shealah Craighead

The leader of the free world complained about the United States Navy on Tuesday is his latest attack on those who choose to devote their lives to helping their country with public service.

Trump’s latest crusade is a female sailors, which is a new rallying call for the far-right.

“The U.S. Navy SEALs and the Navy Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen (SWCC) recently changed their ethos and creed statements to reflect a gender-neutral presentation of the elite Navy outfits, doing away with gendered terms like ‘brotherhood,'” the American Military News reports. “One change to the SEAL ethos was to alter a sentence in the first paragraph of the ethos to say, ‘Common citizens with uncommon desire to succeed’ instead of the original, ‘A common man with uncommon desire to succeed.'”

Lou Dobbs panicked over the reports on Fox News.

And then Donald Trump piled on, vowing to reverse the upgrade.

Senate Republicans in tough races fretting over inability to pass COVID relief: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

On Thursday, Politico reported that several GOP senators facing a tough re-election bid in November are growing frustrated over Congress' failure to get a new round of COVID-19 relief passed.

“There’s no reason we shouldn’t all be here until the election if that’s what it takes to pass a follow up to the CARES Act,” said Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), who has mostly trailed or tied Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), trailing in most polls against Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon, agreed, saying “I do not think we should recess without a coronavirus package,” and Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), whose race is also close, said "This should’ve been done three weeks ago ... I'm very frustrated by that."

2020 Election

Notorious GOP operatives charged with felonies for trying to trick people out of mail-in voting in Michigan

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

On Thursday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a pair of infamous Republican tricksters have been charged with multiple felonies for a series of scam robocalls designed to trick voters out of voting by mail.

Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, who are known for a number of failed schemes including paying off a woman to accuse Dr. Anthony Fauci of sexual assault, are charged with voter intimidation, election conspiracy, and two computer crimes. Their robocall, targeted to Detroit and other Democratic-heavy urban areas, allegedly warned voters — falsely — that a vote by mail would give the voter's personal information to police, debt collectors, and public health officials administering mandatory vaccines.

