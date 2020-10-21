Trump wants to ‘go after’ Lesley Stahl and ‘brainstormed’ with aides on ways to take her down: report

President Donald Trump is having a full-blown meltdown over his interview with Leslie Stahl of “60 Minutes,” and he’s now reportedly trying to come up with ways to take revenge.

The Washington Post reports that Trump complained for hours after the Stahl interview, which ended abruptly after just 45 minutes on Tuesday afternoon.

One senior White House official tells the Post that “Trump had told aides he wanted to go after Stahl and brainstormed ideas after the session with a group of aides in the Oval Office.”

However, one White House official tells the Post that they are perplexed as to why the president is so furious with Stahl, as the interview contained no “bombshell revelations.”

“The interview was not that bad,” a White House staff member tells the paper. “It wasn’t a bad interview. She just had a tone he didn’t like.”