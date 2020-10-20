Trump’s ad-libbed remarks thoroughly undermine what he was reading off the teleprompter

At President Donald Trump’s rally in Erie, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, he warned that if Joe Biden is elected, he will be too boring for people to even care about government. “Nobody’s gonna be interested in politics anymore,” he said.

Ironically, according to CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale, Trump’s comments were ad-libbed — and his teleprompter at that moment noted that Biden was an extreme left-winger who will uproot Americans’ way of life.

