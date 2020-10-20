Trump’s ad-libbed remarks thoroughly undermine what he was reading off the teleprompter
At President Donald Trump’s rally in Erie, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, he warned that if Joe Biden is elected, he will be too boring for people to even care about government. “Nobody’s gonna be interested in politics anymore,” he said.
Ironically, according to CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale, Trump’s comments were ad-libbed — and his teleprompter at that moment noted that Biden was an extreme left-winger who will uproot Americans’ way of life.
Trump's prepared texts warn that Biden is a radical who will make various extreme and destructive changes to people's lives.
Ad-libbing Trump warns that Biden is so boring that if Biden wins, "nobody's gonna be interested in politics anymore."
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 21, 2020
2020 Election
The FDA repeatedly stood up to Trump on coronavirus — and even won some victories: NYT
President Donald J. Trump has repeatedly tried to undermine the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (F.D.A.) and now, with just two weeks until Election Day, the world is learning more about the behind-the-scenes battles that have shaken these governmental entities to the core.
Approximately two weeks after Trump's release from Walter Reed Medical Center, there is no "cure," as the president stated, and he is not "immune." No one is immune - and there is no successful vaccine, regardless of how much Trump claims one will arrive before Nov. 3. The F.D.A. published the guidelines in briefing materials to an advisory committee that will discuss them on Thursday, effectively making them official. To be clear, the F.D.A.has not approved Trump's miraculous cure of a cocktail - even though he has claimed differently.
2020 Election
America is on pace for record-shattering early voter turnout — including in critical states: report
On Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that voters are casting early ballots in numbers on track to set a historic record — including in some critical battleground states.
"Early-voting counts suggest a record level of civic participation before Election Day. The tens of millions of ballots already cast show highly enthusiastic voters are making sure their votes are counted amid a pandemic," said the report.
15.8 million people in battleground states have already voted, and in some states, like Michigan and Wisconsin, more people have voted early so far than did in the entire early voting period of 2016. In North Carolina, meanwhile, 2 million ballots have been cast — more than double the same amount at this point in 2016.