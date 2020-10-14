Trump was refuted by his ‘hand-picked’ attorney general and can’t pass it off on the ‘deep state’: Preet Bharara

On CNN Wednesday, former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara broke down the implications of Attorney General William Barr closing the probe into Obama-era “unmaskings” without any charges.

“We’re going to have a very disgruntled and irritated president, who, time after time after time likes to demonize his adversaries not just in the political way but by threatening law enforcement,” said Bharara. “This goes back, and is of a piece, with what he said during the campaign back in 2015 and 2016, the ‘lock her up’ chants, sometimes that he led himself … You know, he has very little basis to be upset, although he will be, given that he’s gone out of his way to push this investigation of the unmasking, which I don’t even know if he understands what that process is and how it works and how members of his administration also engage in this, you know, somewhat standard practice in the intelligence community, of unmasking.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“When his own attorney general, hand-picked, one of his own hand-picked U.S. attorneys to conduct the probe, he can’t claim it’s deep state people who found no evidence of wrongdoing here,” added Bharara. “And lots of folks, even conservatives back when Donald Trump started to talk about this, didn’t have an understanding of what statute might have been violated that’s of a criminal nature. So not that surprising, it’s par for the course for him.”

Watch below: