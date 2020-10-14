Trump was refuted by his ‘hand-picked’ attorney general and can’t pass it off on the ‘deep state’: Preet Bharara
On CNN Wednesday, former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara broke down the implications of Attorney General William Barr closing the probe into Obama-era “unmaskings” without any charges.
“We’re going to have a very disgruntled and irritated president, who, time after time after time likes to demonize his adversaries not just in the political way but by threatening law enforcement,” said Bharara. “This goes back, and is of a piece, with what he said during the campaign back in 2015 and 2016, the ‘lock her up’ chants, sometimes that he led himself … You know, he has very little basis to be upset, although he will be, given that he’s gone out of his way to push this investigation of the unmasking, which I don’t even know if he understands what that process is and how it works and how members of his administration also engage in this, you know, somewhat standard practice in the intelligence community, of unmasking.”
“When his own attorney general, hand-picked, one of his own hand-picked U.S. attorneys to conduct the probe, he can’t claim it’s deep state people who found no evidence of wrongdoing here,” added Bharara. “And lots of folks, even conservatives back when Donald Trump started to talk about this, didn’t have an understanding of what statute might have been violated that’s of a criminal nature. So not that surprising, it’s par for the course for him.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
BUSTED: Amy Coney Barrett caught in another scandal for failing to disclose politics to the Senate
CNN reported Wednesday that there are at least seven additional talks not listed on public calendars from the University of Notre Dame's law school that involved Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Missing on the Senate paperwork was a talk with the law school's anti-abortion group, according to a CNN KFile review.
Barrett is listed as participating in the newly discovered talks from 2004 to 2013 and involve panel participation on religion in the public square, a speech to a student religious society, a talk with the law school's anti-abortion group, a roundtable on the Constitution, a faculty colloquium, a student scholarship symposium, and an event sponsored by Notre Dame's Women's Legal Forum.
CNN
Ex-CIA chief tears into ‘deeply disturbed’ Trump for promoting conspiracy theory about Bin Laden’s death
On CNN Wednesday, former CIA Director John Brennan ripped into President Donald Trump for retweeting a bizarre conspiracy theory denying Osama bin Laden's death — an event Brennan himself was in the White House to see.
"The president ... retweeted a post suggesting that Osama bin Laden's death was a hoax," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "You, of course, were there in the White House Situation Room as the operation unfolded ... what goes through your mind when you see president of the United States sowing doubt about what you call the most well-planned and successful operation you personally, a long time member of the U.S. intelligence community, witnessed?"
2020 Election
‘Donald Trump is unhinged’: MSNBC doctor demands Dr. Tony Fauci resign in protest
During a segment that aired on MSNBC Wednesday called Deadline: White House, Nicolle Wallace spoke with the network's public health analyst Dr. Irwin Redlener about the 50,000 new COVID-19 cases per day and 217,000 confirmed deaths.
"So, this is actually a very dangerous and unpredictable time as far as the COVID-19 is concerned and its spread," Redlener said. "...We talk about almost 8 million cases now in the U.S. These are cases confirmed by testing and probably 10 times that number are actually infected. That means about 80 million Americans are probably infected at this point and the fatality rate shows really no sign in letting up. We have a lot to talk about in terms of all this and what does it mean? And what should the president be doing? It's almost a waste of time to talk about what the president should be doing and I'd like to retract that suggestion because he actually, as it turns out, doesn't know what he is doing - and a lack of forthrightness, his dishonesty that is endemic to everything that comes out of his mouth at this point, we really cannot trust him."