Trump whines that he may lose 2020 election: ‘Maybe I’ll have to leave the country’
During his campaign rally in Georgia Friday night, President Donald J. Trump threatened to “leave the country” if he should lose the 2020 presidential election to his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Raw Story‘s Matthew Chapman reported last week that Trump’s tax records revealed a few giant surprises.
On Saturday, Oct. 10, The New York Times published a detailed report that revealed the extent to which he used his businesses to sell access to wealthy individuals with business before the administration.
“An investigation by The Times found over 200 companies, special-interest groups and foreign governments that patronized Mr. Trump’s properties while reaping benefits from him and his administration. Nearly a quarter of those patrons have not been previously reported,” said the report. “The tax records — along with membership rosters for Mar-a-Lago and the president’s golf club in Bedminster, N.J., as well as other sources — reveal how much money this new line of business was worth.”
With Trump’s tax evasion in mind, his fleeing the country should he lose the election might not be the wisest move.
Watch the video below.
“Maybe I’ll have to leave the country. I don’t know.” — Trump on what could happen if he loses to Biden pic.twitter.com/NGrXDwjaSd
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 17, 2020
Republican blasted for ‘open bigotry’ and ‘race-baiting trash talk’ for attack on Kamala Harris
MSNBC's Joy-Ann Reid sat down Friday evening with Jon Ossoff, Democratic challenger to Republican U.S. Senator David Perdue, to crack open the broad topic of voter suppression as it pertained to Georgia.
"Well, Georgia in the last 10 years, and especially in the last four years Joy, has become much younger and more diverse," said Ossoff said. "Georgia has come much younger and more diverse - literally by the hour. And that's the huge shift that we've seen here. Remember that Stacey Abrams lost by just one percent in 2018, infamously running against the man who has destroyed our economy here in Georgia."
Joy Reid rips the ‘boot-licker’ Republicans who refuse to stand up to Trump as the GOP collapses
The host of "The ReidOut" on MSNBC blasted "boot-licker" Republicans who refuse to stand up to President Donald Trump.
"What we started to see over the last several days, is Republicans waking up as if from a dream and realizing 'Cr*p, we aligned ousts with a guy who will tank the party,'" Joy Reid explained.
She singled out Ben Sasse (R-NE) for criticizing Trump "behind closed doors where it's safe and Trump can't tweet at him."
She also singled out Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Gov. Ron DiSantis (R-FL).
Steve Mnuchin is leaving the country as he continues to fail at reaching stimulus agreement with Pelosi
As negotiations chug along at a glacial pace for a COVID-19 stimulus relief bill, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced that Secretary Steve Mnuchin is traveling overseas.
Mnuchin is expected to travel to Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates from Oct. 17 through Oct. 20. Negotiations are expected to resume upon his return to the U.S. Sunday.
"The secretary said yesterday that they were willing to accept our language on the testing, but they had some changes. So we're still waiting to see what the changes are, because as you know, the devil and the angels are in the detail," U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday in an interview with MSNBC.