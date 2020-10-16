Trump whines that he may lose 2020 election: ‘Maybe I’ll have to leave the country’

During his campaign rally in Georgia Friday night, President Donald J. Trump threatened to “leave the country” if he should lose the 2020 presidential election to his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Raw Story‘s Matthew Chapman reported last week that Trump’s tax records revealed a few giant surprises.

On Saturday, Oct. 10, The New York Times published a detailed report that revealed the extent to which he used his businesses to sell access to wealthy individuals with business before the administration.

“An investigation by The Times found over 200 companies, special-interest groups and foreign governments that patronized Mr. Trump’s properties while reaping benefits from him and his administration. Nearly a quarter of those patrons have not been previously reported,” said the report. “The tax records — along with membership rosters for Mar-a-Lago and the president’s golf club in Bedminster, N.J., as well as other sources — reveal how much money this new line of business was worth.”

With Trump’s tax evasion in mind, his fleeing the country should he lose the election might not be the wisest move.

