Trump will talk about ‘keeping senior citizens safe’ — at a large indoor gathering
President Donald Trump on Friday is going to give a speech whose main theme will be keeping senior citizens safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, which so far has killed more than 217,000 Americans in just eight months.
However, as NPR’s Scott Detrow reports, the president’s talk will take place at a “large indoor gathering” in the city of Fort Myers, Florida, which is exactly the wrong way to keep any seniors safe from the novel coronavirus.
Epidemiologists say that having large gatherings of people indoors is one of the surest ways to spread the novel coronavirus, which is once again surging throughout the United States.
On Thursday, the U.S. reported over 63,000 new coronavirus cases, which is the single highest one-day total since this past July. Although Florida is not now experiencing the high number cases it experienced over the summer, when the state would regularly log over 10,000 new cases a day, it has nonetheless seen an 18 percent increase in daily new cases over the last two weeks.
Distancing from Trump: Maryland GOP governor casts write-in vote for Ronald Reagan
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) admitted that he "voted for Ronald Reagan" in the 2020 presidential election simply because he cannot support President Donald Trump or Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
During an interview with The Washington Post on Thursday evening, Hogan confirmed he cast his ballot by mail last week writing in the name of the 40th U.S. president who he described as his "hero in politics."
‘This is fear’: Ex-Trump official says the president knows he’s ‘down and likely to lose’
After President Donald Trump emerged from the hospital and hit the campaign trail, many observers wondered if his behavior had been altered by the steroids he took as part of his treatment for COVID-19.
However, former White House officials who spoke with The Atlantic's Peter Nicholas say that it's more likely that the president's wild mood swings are being influenced by his dread of losing the 2020 presidential election to Democratic rival Joe Biden.
WATCH: Trump backer flails as she gets called out by CNN host for defending president’s conspiracy mongering
Appearing on CNN to talk about Donald Trump's waffling when asked about QAnon during his NBC town hall on Thursday night, a regular defender of the president tried to brush off concerns about the president's penchant for promoting conspiracy theories he thinks might help his re-election -- and was promptly called out by CNN host Jim Sciutto.
Speaking to Sciutto and co-host Poppy Harlow, Washington Examiner correspondent Salena Zito -- who has been accused of making up quotes from Trump supporters to flesh out her stories -- was asked about the president's controversial comments and tweets.