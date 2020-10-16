Trump will talk about ‘keeping senior citizens safe’ — at a large indoor gathering

President Donald Trump on Friday is going to give a speech whose main theme will be keeping senior citizens safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, which so far has killed more than 217,000 Americans in just eight months.

However, as NPR’s Scott Detrow reports, the president’s talk will take place at a “large indoor gathering” in the city of Fort Myers, Florida, which is exactly the wrong way to keep any seniors safe from the novel coronavirus.

Epidemiologists say that having large gatherings of people indoors is one of the surest ways to spread the novel coronavirus, which is once again surging throughout the United States.

On Thursday, the U.S. reported over 63,000 new coronavirus cases, which is the single highest one-day total since this past July. Although Florida is not now experiencing the high number cases it experienced over the summer, when the state would regularly log over 10,000 new cases a day, it has nonetheless seen an 18 percent increase in daily new cases over the last two weeks.