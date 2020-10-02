Trump’s COVID-19 infection might be ‘the biggest and most disturbing’ national security crisis in a generation: Carl Bernstein
During a segment that aired live on Friday, CNN Political Correspondent Abby Philip and Pulitzer Prize investigative journalist Carl Bernstein discussed what is being dubbed “the biggest and most disturbing” national security crisis in a generation – President Donald J. Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.
Philip said the Biden campaign should have been informed of Hope Hicks’ positive test result on Wednesday.
“I really do think they should have been told because it’s really still not clear where the origin of this outbreak really is,” Philip said. “Is it with Hope Hicks or perhaps someone else in the President’s entourage?”
She continued, “The Biden campaign are moving forward with what they’ve been doing for months, which is an incredibly careful strategy, not just to protect the former Vice President, but to demonstrate a set of behavior that they want to be proof positive of how Biden would govern – and that includes keeping Biden away from other people. And he is almost always, except when in the company of his wife, wearing a mask. And I think that is the kind of thing they were doing Tuesday – and it was in stark contrast to what we saw the President’s entourage doing that night as well.”
“This is the biggest and most disturbing national security crisis that perhaps we faced in a generation,” Bernstein said. “First, we had the COVID crisis itself, which indeed goes back to Donald Trump’s negligence in not dealing with the crisis in the way that he should have by mobilizing the whole government. Now we have, once again, a national security crisis that is really the bitter fruit of his character. By allowing himself and the country to not have the guidance endorsed by the President of the United States to take the appropriate safety measures that would have protected the American people and would have protected the President of the United States himself.”
Bernstein added, “As a result, we now have a government in quarantine. We have an executive branch increasingly in quarantine. We have senators, congressman increasingly going to be in quarantine as a result of the recklessness of the President of the United States. But meanwhile, the very stability, and hopefully all the continuity in government measures are being taken and people are being responsible, but we’ve never faced a crisis like this in which the very institutions that we depend on, the national security apparatus, has been undermined to some extent by this event.”
He continued, “And we have to hope that, for instance, the Russians, how are they going to take advantage of this? We know they’re going to try. We know this is kind of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s greatest dream [is] the instability we have as a result of this. Other countries…the markets, we do not know where this election is going in terms of how it will be conducted. We do not know whether the President will be able to campaign. Our whole political, cultural governmental system is now on hold in a way that it has never been. And hopefully, responsible leaders, both on Capitol Hill and in the executive branch are going to step up and take the appropriate action and in the States, it is time that masks and the scientists, that their guidance be followed at last.”
2020 Election
Trump’s sudden disappearance from the campaign trail throws a giant new question mark over his White House bid
President Donald Trump experienced only "mild symptoms" Friday after contracting Covid-19, a top aide said, but the Republican's already struggling reelection campaign was grounded, throwing the contest into yet more turmoil a month before polling day.
Briefing reporters at the White House, Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows said the president, 74, had few symptoms while in quarantine in his residence and was in "good spirits" and "very energetic."
"The American people can rest assured that we have a president that is not only on the job, will remain on the job, and I'm optimistic that he'll have a very quick and speedy recovery," Meadows said.
2020 Election
Maskless Kayleigh McEnany wrongly claims fundraiser Trump attended after Hicks tested positive was outdoors
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany Friday afternoon spoke briefly to reporters, wrongly claiming that the Bedminster, New Jersey fundraiser President Donald Trump attended Thursday – after the White House knew Hope Hicks had tested positive for coronavirus – was outdoors.
President Donald Trump and the First Lady tested positive Thursday night.
"It was deemed safe for the president to go," McEnany, herself exposed to both Hicks and President Trump, told reporters. "He socially distanced. It was an outdoor event and it was deemed safe."
CNN reports the fundraiser was indoors, although there may have been an outdoor component.
2020 Election
Trump’s diagnosis could change everything — but GOP still scheming to suppress vote
Leave it to Donald Trump to test positive for COVID-19 just two days after a disastrous debate performance. It's tempting to think this is yet another of his reality show stunts, but it's hard to believe that he could get away with faking something like this considering that the Trump White House leaks like a sieve. It's more likely he does have the virus and his best-case scenario will be that he's one of the lucky asymptomatic cases and can spend the rest of the campaign testifying to his youthfulness and strength, no doubt attributable to "good genes."