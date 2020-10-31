Trump’s 2016 ‘contract’ for America demolished by CNN host as a collection of failed promises

On CNN Saturday, anchor Victor Blackwell examined President Donald Trump’s promises from 2016 — and compared them to his record.

“At campaign rallies across the country, supporters of the president have held these signs: ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept,” said Blackwell. “So this morning, we’re looking at the promises that the president delivered on and the ones that he has not.”

“Let’s take you back to October 22, 2016,” said Blackwell. “Candidate Trump released his Contract with the American Voter, outlined 100-day action plan to, quote, ‘restore honesty, accountability and bring change to Washington,’ closed quote. 28 promises. Of those 28, nine have been fulfilled. And we’re talking renegotiating NAFTA agreement, withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, selecting a replacement for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.”

“Eight were not fulfilled,” said Blackwell. “Repealing and replacing Obamacare, ending illegal immigration, and cleaning up corruption in Washington. Now on that final part, he said that he wanted to ‘drain the swamp’ and bring in new ethics reforms. Now, since President Trump took office, nine of his former advisers or associates who either worked on the campaign or served in the White House have been criminally charged, arrested or indicted. There were also former members of the administration involved in political scandals. You remember Tom Price and that private jet, and Scott Pruitt, the EPA ethics violations.”

“The rest of the campaign promises are somewhere in the complicated middle,” said Blackwell. “For example, the vow to cancel every executive action and memorandum and order issued by President Obama, that hasn’t happened fully and he hasn’t replaced the Affordable Care Act and the Supreme Court blocked the administration’s attempt to end DACA. And the tax cuts for the middle class has not happened, but the biggest tax relief went to corporations and people making more than a million dollars a year … [he] pledged to cancel billions of payments to the UN climate change programs and use the money to fix America’s water and environmental infrastructure. Now he cut the payments to the program, but there is no evidence to suggest that the money was used for environmental projects. In fact, he’s reducing funding for environmental initiatives.”

“Overall the president’s record is mixed at best,” concluded Blackwell. “And as we look ahead to Tuesday, there is still no clear contract for what the president wants to do in a potential second term.”

