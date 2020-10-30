Trump’s ‘attempted purge’ of late ballots could screw over military voters: CNN’s John Avlon
CNN’s John Avlon on Friday explained how President Donald Trump’s attempts to stop late-arriving ballots from being counted could screw over the same military voters who largely backed him four years ago.
During one of his “Reality Check” segments, Avlon cited the president’s recent remarks about how he hoped the Supreme Court would cut off counting ballots on the day after election day.
“Hopefully, the few states remaining that want to take a lot of time after November 3rd to count ballots, that won’t be allowed by the various courts,” the president said this week.
Avlon, however, argued that this could backfire on the president.
“You see, it’s more than likely that military ballots will get caught in the president’s attempted purge,” he said. “The military has voted safely by mail since the civil war, folks, and many states allow military ballots to be counted well after polls close.”
He then explained how the president had tried to get Florida to stop counting ballots two years ago to ensure the victories of Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) and Gov. Ron DeSantis.
“It was all a red flag that highlighted Trump’s undemocratic impulses, again on full display this election,” he said. “Whether it’s military votes in Florida or other states… like hotly contested North Carolina or Texas, the principle should remain the same: Count every eligible vote.”
Watch the video below.
2020 Election
‘I’ve got a jail cell’: Trump and his ‘goons’ threatened with arrest by angry Philly DA if they disrupt Election Day
In a very blunt warning on CNN on Friday morning, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner served notice to Donald Trump that a jail cell awaits him if he keeps encouraging his rabid followers to interfere with voters on Election Day.
Speaking with host Alisyn Camerota, Krasner was asked about a tweet he directed at the president this past week and what message he was trying to send to Trump when he wrote, "I've got something for you."
"That means I've got a jail cell and I've got criminal charges and you can stand in front of a Philadelphia jury, which, by the way, is a diverse jury, and you can explain why you thought it was okay to come to Philly and steal our votes. This is the birthplace of democracy and we are not doing this -- wannabe fascists stay home," Krasner explained.
2020 Election
Superstitious Trump will reluctantly spend Election Night at White House instead of his hotel where he celebrated in 2016
President Donald Trump will likely remain at the White House to watch Election Night results, rather than going to his hotel where he celebrated his unlikely win four years ago.
The deeply superstitious Trump has tried in recent days to recreate many of the 2016 conditions around him, such as attacking his opponent over emails and surrounding himself with David Bossie, Hope Hicks and Jason Miller, reported the New York Times.
"Mr. Trump’s approach to politics has always been to treat it as something of a mystical proposition, governed by otherworldly forces in a world in which things generally work out in his favor," reported the Times' Maggie Haberman. "The voting results after a campaign in which Mr. Trump has been judged harshly by voters for his performance during the coronavirus pandemic could tell him a very different story."
2020 Election
Arizona voters may punish Trump-loving governor — here’s why
Arizona voters are looking to take out their anger at Gov. Doug Ducey's response to the coronavirus by backing Democrat Joe Biden.
The state emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot by June, when Maricopa County was reporting up to 3,000 cases a day, a month after Ducey, under pressure from President Donald Trump and his anti-mask supporters, announced he was reopening the state -- and voters haven't forgotten, reported The Guardian.
“I would watch our governor doing his press conferences, and I would just get angry,” said Bill Whitmire, a 56-year-old from Phoenix who is still struggling with bouts of confusion and depression since recovering from the virus.