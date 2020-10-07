Trump’s bleeding baby boomer support — and it could ‘bring the whole Republican power structure down’: report
On Wednesday, Axios broke down the scale of President Donald Trump’s collapse among voters 65 and older — and suggested that it could “bring the whole Republican power structure down.”
“In what has been a 50-50ish nation, it’s stunning to see polling gaps this wide,” wrote Jim VandenHei and Jonathan Swan. “In a NBC/Wall Street Journal poll out Sunday, Joe Biden led Trump by 27 points among seniors (62% to 35%). In a CNN/SSRS poll out yesterday, similar story — 21 points (60% to 39%).”
One factor is the president’s mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic, which disproportionately poses a danger to senior citizens — one White House adviser told Axios, “if you don’t take something that is killing old people seriously, you will lose seniors.” But that is not the whole story. Polls from before the virus began spreading in the United States also showed Trump hemorrhaging the older vote; other factors include the president’s low ratings on health care issues, and the collapse of his support with women in general.
This trend is a huge problem for Republicans. Older people vote at a 64 percent rate — a much higher rate than other age groups — and Republicans have relied on an advantage with senior citizens to edge out Democrats in turnout.
“Younger, white men alone do not a victory make,” the report concluded. “So the 65+ trend represents a clear and present danger to the vitality and viability of the GOP.”
2020 Election
Trump’s bleeding baby boomer support — and it could ‘bring the whole Republican power structure down’: report
On Wednesday, Axios broke down the scale of President Donald Trump's collapse among voters 65 and older — and suggested that it could "bring the whole Republican power structure down."
"In what has been a 50-50ish nation, it's stunning to see polling gaps this wide," wrote Jim VandenHei and Jonathan Swan. "In a NBC/Wall Street Journal poll out Sunday, Joe Biden led Trump by 27 points among seniors (62% to 35%). In a CNN/SSRS poll out yesterday, similar story — 21 points (60% to 39%)."
2020 Election
Infamous 2016 ‘undecided voter’ Ken Bone still can’t make up his mind
Famously undecided voter Ken Bone still can't make up his mind.
The St. Louis-area man took part in a town hall debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton on Oct. 9, 2016, where he gained notice as the "Red Sweater Guy" after asking the candidates about their energy policies, and Bone told Newsweek he's still undecided four years later.
"To be perfectly honest, I'd say I'm uncommitted again," Bone said. "Very, very few people in either of these election cycles were truly undecided. They're uncommitted, which means that you don't really have a positive opinion of either candidate."
2020 Election
‘Is Trump trying to lose?’ Political scientist baffled by everything the president has done in the last week
President Donald Trump in just the last week has delivered a widely panned debate performance, gotten himself infected with the novel coronavirus, and has unilaterally cut off talks to provide economic relief to struggling Americans.
Daniel Drezner, a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, writes in the Washington Post that Trump's actions have been so damaging to his own election prospects that you'd be forgiven for thinking he's intentionally trying to lose.