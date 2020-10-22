Quantcast
‘Trump’s brain is ricotta cheese’: Internet mocks president’s attack on Biden calling him ‘the big man’

1 min ago

At the presidential debate on Thursday evening, President Donald Trump brought up the right-wing conspiracy theory about Joe Biden making money off his name and dealings in foreign governments, referencing an out-of-context text message referring to “the big guy” and slightly botching the quote.

Trump’s attack was met with mockery on social media, with some commenters noting that Trump was referencing information in the right-wing media bubble that the average voter wouldn’t even understand.

