‘Trump’s brain is ricotta cheese’: Internet mocks president’s attack on Biden calling him ‘the big man’
At the presidential debate on Thursday evening, President Donald Trump brought up the right-wing conspiracy theory about Joe Biden making money off his name and dealings in foreign governments, referencing an out-of-context text message referring to “the big guy” and slightly botching the quote.
Trump to Biden:
"Your son gave you — they even have a statement that we have to give 10% to the 'big man.' You are the big man, I think. I don’t know, maybe or not. But you’re the big man, I think." pic.twitter.com/RzKQfHdl3Z
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 23, 2020
Trump’s attack was met with mockery on social media, with some commenters noting that Trump was referencing information in the right-wing media bubble that the average voter wouldn’t even understand.
Always convincing to end a statement with, I don’t know, maybe not.
— Patrick Thornton (@pwthornton) October 23, 2020
"You're the big man, I think." Trump's brain is ricotta cheese. #Debates2020
— John Iadarola (@johniadarola) October 23, 2020
So "the big man" is a reference to these supposed emails, right? But the reference doesn't work if millions of Americans don't know the source text?
— Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) October 23, 2020
Trump references Biden being "the big man." Does the average American know what he's talking about?
— Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) October 23, 2020
“10% to the big man.” Isn’t that tithing?
— Tia Mitchell (@TIAreports) October 23, 2020
My favorite line in a debate: “You’re the big man, I think.” Trump’s absurd cryptic reference to yet another made up charge against @JoeBiden actually made him look pretty cool. #PresidentialDebate2020
— Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 23, 2020
The change was made uptown and the Big Man joined the band.
— Ken Goodrich (@KenGoodrich) October 23, 2020
the only big man to me pic.twitter.com/HCNVkmZAqm
— Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) October 23, 2020
2020 Election
Trump on coronavirus: ‘I take full responsibility – it’s not my fault’
President Donald Trump tried claim he is taking "full responsibility" over the coronavirus pandemic during the final presidential debate.
This is what he says is taking "full responsibility":
"I take full responsibility. It's not my fault that it came here, it's China's fault."
Back in March Trump infamously told reporters, “I don’t take responsibility at all.”
2020 Election
WATCH: Trump immediately caves at debate after moderator fact checks him on having vaccine ‘within weeks’
President Donald Trump backed down on Thursday after initially promising a COVID-19 vaccine "within weeks."
Trump made the claim during his opening remarks of the final 2020 presidential debate. He was quickly pressed on the subject by moderator Kristen Welker.
"You said a vaccine will be coming within weeks?" Welker asked. "Is that a guarantee?"
"No, it's not a guarantee," Trump replied. "But it will be by the end of the year. I think it has a good chance it will be within a matter of weeks. And it will be distributed very quickly."
Welker noted that Trump administration officials have said that a vaccine would not be available for most people until 2021.
2020 Election
Trump claims he was ‘kidding’ about injecting bleach — CNN’s Jim Acosta says that was a lie
During the final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the president argued he was just kidding about injecting disinfectants into the human body to fight COVID-19.
During a press conference in April, Trump suggested that disinfectant could be injected as a remedy for coronavirus.
During the final presidential debate, Trump attempted to walk back his remarks by claiming he was just kidding.