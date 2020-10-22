‘Trump’s brain is ricotta cheese’: Internet mocks president’s attack on Biden calling him ‘the big man’

At the presidential debate on Thursday evening, President Donald Trump brought up the right-wing conspiracy theory about Joe Biden making money off his name and dealings in foreign governments, referencing an out-of-context text message referring to “the big guy” and slightly botching the quote.

Trump to Biden: "Your son gave you — they even have a statement that we have to give 10% to the 'big man.' You are the big man, I think. I don’t know, maybe or not. But you’re the big man, I think." pic.twitter.com/RzKQfHdl3Z — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 23, 2020

Trump’s attack was met with mockery on social media, with some commenters noting that Trump was referencing information in the right-wing media bubble that the average voter wouldn’t even understand.

Always convincing to end a statement with, I don’t know, maybe not. — Patrick Thornton (@pwthornton) October 23, 2020

"You're the big man, I think." Trump's brain is ricotta cheese. #Debates2020 — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) October 23, 2020

So "the big man" is a reference to these supposed emails, right? But the reference doesn't work if millions of Americans don't know the source text? — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) October 23, 2020

Trump references Biden being "the big man." Does the average American know what he's talking about? — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) October 23, 2020

“10% to the big man.” Isn’t that tithing? — Tia Mitchell (@TIAreports) October 23, 2020

My favorite line in a debate: “You’re the big man, I think.” Trump’s absurd cryptic reference to yet another made up charge against @JoeBiden actually made him look pretty cool. #PresidentialDebate2020 — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 23, 2020

The change was made uptown and the Big Man joined the band. — Ken Goodrich (@KenGoodrich) October 23, 2020

the only big man to me pic.twitter.com/HCNVkmZAqm — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) October 23, 2020