Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s business failures are eliminating the one maneuver he could use to save his crumbling empire: report

Published

31 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump (MSNBC)

According to The New York Times, President Donald Trump’s $421 million in personal guaranteed debt, which will soon come due, is a serious problem for the president because one of the best options for staving off the cliff — refinancing — is likely off the table for him due to his business failures.

“Mr. Trump might have difficulty repaying or refinancing the loans without liquidating assets,” reported Russ Buettner and Susanne Craig. “His main source of income in recent decades — a total of more than $427 million from entertainment and licensing deals that were fueled by his fame — has all but dried up. That cash enabled a buying spree of failing golf courses, and propped up those businesses as their losses mounted. In recent years, Mr. Trump has burned through most of the cash, stocks and bonds at his disposal and has recently explored the sale of some of his holdings, including the Trump International Hotel in Washington.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The president’s profligate spending has left Trump in a hole — and because his business loans are personally guaranteed, he will be responsible for the bill.

“In a dire situation, Mr. Trump could try to sell some assets or properties to cover a loan coming due. But loans are usually based on the profitability of the business borrowing the money,” continued the report. “Tax records for the businesses on which he borrowed the bulk of the money suggest that refinancing may present a challenge. Doral and his Washington hotel, with more than $300 million in debts coming due, have posted regular losses. And in addition to the debt he owes, Mr. Trump has pumped a net of $261.8 million cash into the businesses to help keep them afloat.”

A recent New York Times investigation that obtained the president’s long-concealed tax returns revealed that the president has relied on those very same business losses to avoid paying income taxes for years. That practice has been the subject of a years-long audit by the IRS.

If the president wins re-election, however, he might have other options. Richard Carnell, a former Treasury Department official, warns that the president could use his regulatory power as president to threaten or punish Deutsche Bank, his primary lender: “The Donald Trump approach to law is all legal levers would be fair game in pressuring or punishing a bank.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s business failures are eliminating the one maneuver he could use to save his crumbling empire: report

Published

29 mins ago

on

October 17, 2020

By

According to The New York Times, President Donald Trump's $421 million in personal guaranteed debt, which will soon come due, is a serious problem for the president because one of the best options for staving off the cliff — refinancing — is likely off the table for him due to his business failures.

"Mr. Trump might have difficulty repaying or refinancing the loans without liquidating assets," reported Russ Buettner and Susanne Craig. "His main source of income in recent decades — a total of more than $427 million from entertainment and licensing deals that were fueled by his fame — has all but dried up. That cash enabled a buying spree of failing golf courses, and propped up those businesses as their losses mounted. In recent years, Mr. Trump has burned through most of the cash, stocks and bonds at his disposal and has recently explored the sale of some of his holdings, including the Trump International Hotel in Washington."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s future depends on this election: See the legal domino effect his family faces if he loses

Published

49 mins ago

on

October 17, 2020

By

If President Donald Trump loses the upcoming presidential election, he could be faced with an avalanche of legal problems since he will no longer have the Presidential Privilege Against Prosecution.

By losing the election, Trump would be considered a private citizen which would make him more vulnerable to a string of investigations—both individually and through his businesses— due to ongoing speculation of fraud and possible tax evasion. The New York Times' latest bombshell report on Trump's long-concealed tax returns has also raised more questions about the his finances and the amount of debt he possibly owes.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump lashes out at ‘stupid and obnoxious’ GOPer Ben Sasse in Twitter tirade

Published

51 mins ago

on

October 17, 2020

By

Donald Trump kicked off his Saturday morning by attacking Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) who was critical of the president in a phone call with supporters this week, calling the GOP senator "stupid and obnoxious."

According to the president, "The least effective of our 53 Republican Senators, and a person who truly doesn’t have what it takes to be great, is Little Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a State which I have gladly done so much to help. @SenSasse was as nice as a RINO can be until he recently won the Republican.... Nomination to run for a second term. Then he went back to his rather stupid and obnoxious ways. Must feel he can’t lose to a Dem. Little Ben is a liability to the Republican Party, and an embarrassment to the Great State of Nebraska. Other than that, he’s just a wonderful guy!"

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE