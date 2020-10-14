Trump’s campaign is in ‘hospice care’ as Republicans fear ‘down-ballot bloodbath’: conservative

Conservative pundit Charlie Sykes on Wednesday explained why Republicans are fearing a “down-ballot bloodbath” in the 2020 election.

Sykes was interviewed on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” by host Joy Reid.

“Donald Trump has been very lucky in the past and his luck has run out,” Sykes said.

Sykes said GOP election suppression efforts are “backfiring big-time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After laying out all of Trump’s campaign desperation, “you get a sense of somebody who is just — who has lost — who has lost his instinct, who has lost the narrative.”

“And you had an interesting phrase earlier where you said that the campaign seems to be about sort of self-comforting and I think that that’s right,” he said. “It’s like, ‘make him feel good, keep him in the bubble, let him have that dopamine hit.’ It’s almost as if they put Donald Trump’s campaign in hospice care.”

“But here’s the problem, because they know that these voters are coming out and there’s going to be down-ballot blood — you know, a bloodbath — but it is way too late for them now to separate themselves from Donald Trump and sort of the horror is dawning on them,” Sykes explained.

Watch: