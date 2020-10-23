Quantcast
Trump's campaign's strategy to paint Biden as senile 'backfired' in final presidential debate: op-ed

2 mins ago

Joe Biden at the final 2020 presidential debate (screengrab).

Throughout the 2020 campaign, the Trump camp sought to paint Joe Biden as a doddering old man suffering from dementia. But according to Jonathan Chait writing for New York Magazine this Friday, Thursday’s final presidential debate put that conspiracy theory to rest.

“Our minds move so quickly from story to story that it can be easy to forget just how all-consuming the prospects of Biden’s alleged dementia was,” Chait writes. “To be sure, Biden has lost a step since his prime, and aging has worsened his lifelong stutter, producing some haltering moments he did not have as a younger man. But the charge against him was far more severe: that he was gone, or almost gone, literally unable to remember basic facts or handle his job.”

According to reports, a prime strategy of the Trump campaign in the first debate was to fluster Biden during the debates so much that he would end up stumbling over himself. According to Chait, that strategy “backfired,” prompting Trump strategists to switch to a strategy of allowing Biden to talk without interruption in the second. But that, Chait writes, didn’t happen either.

“Biden gave perfectly cogent responses to every question put to him, controlled his stammer, and displayed a far stronger command of facts and figures than his opponent,” writes Chait.

Read the full piece over at New York Magazine.


2 mins ago

October 23, 2020

Trump's fevered imagination goes on full display

8 mins ago

October 23, 2020

I live in a ghost town – at least Donald Trump seems to think so. It’s “a ghost town!” he exclaimed more than once at Thursday night’s second and last debate with Joe Biden. “Take a look at New York and what’s happened to my wonderful city. For so many years, I loved it. It was vibrant. It’s dying. Everyone’s leaving New York.”

He’s wrong, of course, and although he keeps saying it, like so much of what Trump claimed during those ninety minutes on Thursday, repetition doesn’t make it any truer. Yes, New York has taken a lot of hard knocks these past few months, lost far too many of our people to this hideous disease and seen too many businesses falter or close.

Fox News political analyst fears his Wi-Fi service is conspiring against him to thwart his criticisms of Biden

October 23, 2020

October 23, 2020

Fox News political analyst Gregg Jarrett tweeted Friday that he fears his Wi-Fi internet service is conspiring against him to thwart his criticisms of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

"I find it odd, if not curious, that the moment I hit 'send' on my column that's highly critical of Joe Biden my Wi-Fi service disconnected," he said. "Inexplicably, it will be out all day. Never happened before. Probably just a coincidence. I drove to the local store and send the column."

Jarrett is the author of "The Russia Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump."

