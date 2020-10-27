Trump’s closing argument to women: ‘We’re getting your husbands back to work’
One week before the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump made his closing argument to women at a campaign rally in Lansing, Michigan.
“I love women and I can’t help it, they’re the greatest,” Trump said, four years after the Access Hollywood tape was released which showed him bragging about sexually assaulting strangers.
“I love them much more than the men,” he added.
Trump also made an economic argument that sounded as dated as his talk about “suburban housewives.”
“We’re getting your husbands — they want to get back to work, right? We’re getting your husbands back to work,” he argued.
Trump in Lansing, MI: "I love women and I can't help it." pic.twitter.com/abX3SlXlXH
— The Recount (@therecount) October 27, 2020
Trump: We’re getting your husbands back to work pic.twitter.com/MOHh0d1Vu7
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 27, 2020
