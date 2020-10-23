Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s crippling inability to distinguish the needs of others from his own is now defining issue of his campaign: op-ed

Published

7 mins ago

on

Writing for The Bulwark this Friday, Richard North Patterson said that when it comes to Thursday night’s final presidential debate, Donald Trump “blew his last, best chance to save his campaign—from himself.”

“Last night’s debate was made even more critical for Trump by Trump himself: Ever the petulant fool, he ducked out of a scheduled second debate after it became virtual—because, in his carelessness for others, he had contracted COVID-19. Worse, he filled the time slot with a one–man town hall which he swiftly converted into an orgy of indecent self-exposure,” Patterson writes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is losing support among his base voters, namely non-college-educated whites, according to Patterson.

“On issue upon issue, respondents favor Biden: maintaining law and order; uniting the country; selecting Supreme Court justices; and, critically, providing healthcare,” he continues. “At a time when more voters than not expect the pandemic to worsen, a Kaiser Family Foundation poll showed that 79 percent of Americans want to preserve protections for people with pre-existing conditions, and that a solid majority oppose abrogating Obamacare.”

Trump is even losing on one of his favorite cudgels — immigration, as more and more Americans than ever before adopt the notion that immigrants enrich the country. So what does Trump have left?

Hunter Biden.

“Even more than the pandemic, that besetting pathology—Trump’s crippling inability to distinguish the needs of others from his own—has become has become the defining issue of this campaign. Americans may be sickened by COVID, but they are sick of Donald Trump.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Bulwark.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump couldn’t even pretend to care about anyone but himself in final debate: Conservative

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump failed his final chance to show voters that he cares about them at all, according to one conservative.

David Frum, the former George W. Bush speechwriter, wrote a new column for The Atlantic showing how the president was unable to win back voters who have drifted away from him since his 2016 election.

"Trump does not do empathy," Frum wrote. "Even Trump supporters know that by now. Some of them may appreciate it. They prefer anger. But those supporters might consider: Trump showed on that stage why he has so often failed at the job of being president."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s crippling inability to distinguish the needs of others from his own is now defining issue of his campaign: op-ed

Published

7 mins ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

Writing for The Bulwark this Friday, Richard North Patterson said that when it comes to Thursday night's final presidential debate, Donald Trump "blew his last, best chance to save his campaign—from himself."

"Last night’s debate was made even more critical for Trump by Trump himself: Ever the petulant fool, he ducked out of a scheduled second debate after it became virtual—because, in his carelessness for others, he had contracted COVID-19. Worse, he filled the time slot with a one–man town hall which he swiftly converted into an orgy of indecent self-exposure," Patterson writes.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Expert: Trump is treading dangerously close to tacking ‘to an almost explicitly QAnon narrative’

Published

13 mins ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is scrambling to maintain the hold on his support base with just two weeks left until Election Day and it looks like he's going a step further to ensure QAnon believers have a voice.

On Tuesday, the White House issued a press release praising the president's actions taken to combat human trafficking.

"President Donald J. Trump has prioritized fighting for the voiceless and ending the scourge of human trafficking across the Nation," the White House said in its statement, later adding, "Since taking office, the President has signed nine pieces of bipartisan legislation to combat human trafficking, both domestically and internationally."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE