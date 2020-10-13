Trump’s defense secretary refuses to rule out manning the polls with active duty troops
On Tuesday, The New York Times reported” that Defense Secretary Mark Esper refused to explicitly rule out sending active troops to guard the polls in U.S. cities.
“Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper declined to rule out sending active-duty military personnel to the polls on Election Day, amid an intensifying debate about the military’s role if a disputed election led to civil unrest,” said the report. “Mr. Esper, asked by members of Congress to commit to refusing to send troops to the polls and to commit to facilitating a peaceful transition of power, responded to both queries with the same brief answer: ‘The U.S. military has acted, and will continue to act, in accordance with the Constitution and the law.'”
“Mr. Esper’s comments, contained in written answers released Tuesday by two Democratic congresswomen, Representatives Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey, come as President Trump has refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses,” continued the report. “Senior leaders at the Pentagon are privately discussing what to do if Mr. Trump invokes the Insurrection Act and tries to send troops into the streets, as he has threatened to do during protests against police brutality.”
2020 Election
Lack of media literacy and numeracy skills driving COVID-19 conspiracy theories: report
The University of Cambridge released a new study wherein it revealed that one-third of respondents now believe COVID-19 was derived in a lab in Wuhan, China. Between 22 percent and 23 percent of people polled in the United States and the United Kingdom said they agreed. This theory has never been proven even though President Donald J. Trump continues to refer to the coronavirus as the "China virus."
"Cause it comes from China. It's not racist at all, no, not at all. It comes from China, that's why. I want to be accurate," Trump has said. "...I have great love for all of the people from our country, but as you know China tried to say at one point ... that it was caused by American soldiers. That can't happen. It's not gonna happen, not as long as I'm President. It comes from China."
2020 Election
Amy Coney Barrett watches in stunned silence as Kamala Harris blasts Senate Republicans
The Democratic Party nominee for vice president did not use her prosecutorial question skills during the beginning of her time questioning Judge Amy Coney Barrett during her confirmation hearings on Tuesday.
Instead, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) lectured Republicans for choosing to prioritize Barrett's confirmation over a coronavirus stimulus bill.
"I want to take a moment to talk with the American people about where we are," and how we got there. "And how we got here."
Harris also put her remarks on the Affordable Care Act in the context of COVID-19, blasting Republicans for seeking to overturn Obamacare during a pandemic.
2020 Election
Trump attacks Cory Booker as ‘an empty suit’ and ‘total loser’ during Barrett hearings
In a Twitter rant Tuesday, President Donald J. Trump called Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) an "empty suit" and "total loser." Trump's slights stemmed from the second day of Judge Amy Coney Barrett U.S. Supreme Court hearing.
Trump tweeted, "How dare failed Presidential Candidate (1% and falling!)Cory Booker make false charges and statements about me in addressing Judge Barrett. Illegally, never even lived in Newark when he was Mayor. Guy is a total loser! I want better Healthcare for far less money, always protecting people with Pre-existing conditions. He has done nothing on Healthcare, cost or otherwise, or virtually anything else. An empty suit!!!"