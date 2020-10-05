Trump’s departure from the hospital will open the floodgates — he’s in for a political beatdown: Ex-White House adviser
On CNN Monday, former White House adviser David Gergen warned that President Donald Trump will face political “all-out war” as a consequence of having left Walter Reed despite his unclear medical condition and ongoing COVID-19 infection.
“I did feel tonight that the president was returning from the world of medicine to the world of politics,” said Gergen. “People on the Democratic side have generally been pretty quiet last few days. Biden pulled negative ads, for example. He is going to get in the thick of it now, it will be a fight. One of the things you’ll hear again and again, we have millions of people going to vote early. They deserve to know the health outlook for both nominees, they need to tell us and tell us in detail what their health situations are.”
“I think that the Trump people are going to resist that,” added Gergen. “They clearly are trying to cover things from us. I think there’s going to be an all-out war about getting and having the public see before the country goes to the polls, having a chance to look at the health records of both candidates.”
CNN’s Acosta worried about ‘Patient Zero’ Trump bringing virus ‘back to the White House’
Moments before President Donald J. Trump left Walter Reed Medical Center to return home to the White House via Marine One, CNN's Jim Acosta referred to the president as "patient zero."
"They'll try to ask him [Trump] some questions as he comes into the White House," Acosta said. "But keep in mind this is not just the president returning to the White House. This may be patient zero. This is the virus coming back to the White House."
Acosta dug into the depths of what it was really like at the White House with so many staffers having fallen ill with COVID-19 and out of commission.
CNN reports that 69 percent of Americans don’t trust what the White House is saying about Trump’s health
A new CNN poll revealed Monday that two-thirds of Americans don't trust what the White House is saying about the president's health since his COVID-19 hospitalization at Walter Reed Medical Center. A mere 12 percent of Americans said they trusted almost all of the medical messaging coming out of the White House pertaining to this issue.
The disapproval rating of Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic is at 60 percent with an additional 63 percent responding they don't believe his own infection will alter the way he handles the pandemic going forward.
Dr. Sanjay Gupta calls out Trump’s doctor ‘leaving out really critical health details’ because they’re unflattering
Dr. Sean Conley addressed President Donald Trump's healthcare situation at Walter Reed and the developments over the past several days. But Dr. Sanjay Gupta noted that it is clear the doctor wouldn't reveal anything that could be seen as unflattering for the president like lasting impacts of the virus and other drugs he might be on.
"The medical team saying that President Trump has not had a fever in 72 hours, will receive another dose of Remdesivir before being discharged," said CNN host Jake Tapper. "Dr. Conley refused to answer basic questions about the president's health, including about his lung scans, when the president first took a negative test, on and on and on."