Trump’s doctor has become a menace to public safety
White House physician Sean Conley confirmed on Thursday that President Donald Trump is now free to make a “safe return” to public events beginning on Saturday. However, medical experts are now questioning Conley’s assessment and swift clearance of the president.
The president’s doctor released a memo about the president’s health insisting his condition has stabilized as he completed therapy for COVID-19. According to Conley the president is said to have responded the therapy “extremely well.”
“Since returning home, his physical exam has remained stable and devoid of any indications to suggest progression of illness. Overall he’s responded extremely well to treatment, without evidence on examination of adverse therapeutic effects,” Conley wrote.
“Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday’s diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President’s safe return to public engagements at that time,” he continued.
The latest news came as Trump announced his intent to resume with campaign rallies over the weekend as he insisted on holding a rally in Florida on Saturday and another in Wisconsin on Sunday. Conley is now facing criticism for his overall assessment of Trump’s coronavirus case.
Last week, Trump was airlifted to Walter Reed Medical Center where he was hospitalized for COVID. The White House faced scrutiny for its inconsistencies and lack of transparency regarding the president’s health. Although Conley often painted a relatively pleasant picture of Trump’s health, the medications he was administered suggested that the president may have been battling a severe case of COVID. Despite speculation, Conley defied odds by allowing the president to discharge from the hospital in just three days.
Now, he has given Trump the green light despite the president being COVID-positive for just one week. Conley’s continued efforts to trample public health norms undermines the expertise of health experts which further diminishes the severity of the coronavirus. Despite Conley’s stance on Trump, there are 7.8 million coronavirus cases and each person’s response to the virus is different. More than 217,000 Americans have died from coronavirus.
