Trump’s doctor tells reporters president could get worse — and again refuses to disclose lung scan results

During a press briefing at Walter Reed hospital this Monday regarding President Trump’s health in light of his coronavirus diagnosis, Dr. Sean Conley confirmed to reporters Trump’s earlier announcement that he’s slated to return to the White House “later today.”

Conley told reporters that Trump has “met most of his discharge requirements” and should be in good hands with the White House medical unit. One reporter asked Conley what the risk to Trump is since he hasn’t met the 7 to 10-day window where he has less a chance of relapsing.

“We all remain cautiously optimistic and on guard, because we’re in a bit of uncharted territory when it comes to a patient that received the therapies that he has so early in the course,” Conley said. “So we’re looking to this weekend, if we can get through to Monday with him remaining the same or improving, better yet, then we will all take that final deep sigh of relief.”

Another reporter asked Conley about Trump’s chest x-rays, but Conley said he’s not ready to discuss that aspect due to HIPAA “rules and regulations.

